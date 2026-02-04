WATCH: Trump Admits He Could Use ‘Softer Touch’ on Immigration Enforcement

President Donald Trump admitted that his administration needs to use a softer touch on immigration enforcement during his pre-Super Bowl interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas.

“Let’s drill down into the news today,” began Llamas during his sit-down with the president on Wednesday.

“That big change on immigration, 700 officers leaving Minneapolis, did that come from you?” he asked, referencing border czar Tom Homan’s announcement Wednesday morning.

“Yes, it did. But it didn’t come from me because I just wanted to do it. We have-, we are waiting for them to release prisoners, give us the murderers that they’re holding and all of the bad people, drug dealers, all of the bad people,” replied Trump. “We allowed in our country I say 25 million people with an open border policy for four years under Biden, and that group, the autopen group I call them. We allowed to come into our country people the likes of which no country would accept, and we’re getting them out, but we’ve gotten a lot of them out. so crime now in Minnesota, crime now in Minneapolis is down. Crime in all cities is down. And you know why it’s down? It’s down because of us. It’s down in Chicago by 25 percent, despite the fact that we are always dealing with these people, and they happen to be Democrats, that don’t know anything about crime prevention.”

“Mr. President, speaking of Minneapolis, what did you learn?” followed up Llamas, referencing civil unrest in the city before and after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. “I learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch. But you still have to be tough. These are criminal– we’re dealing with really hard criminals. But look, I’ve called the people, I’ve called the governor, I’ve called the mayor, spoke to him, had great conversations with him. And then I see them ranting and raving out there, literally as though a call wasn’t made.

Watch above via NBC.

