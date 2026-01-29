Trump’s ‘No. 1 Fan’ Nicki Minaj Touts ‘Free of Charge’ Gold Card: ‘Residency?’

Rapper Nicki Minaj appears to have been gifted a fast-track to residency, as she shows off a Trump Gold Card she said was given to her “free of charge,” while praising President Donald Trump as “gracious” and charming.”

The Trinidad-born artist, who revealed in 2018 that she was brought into the country “as an illegal immigrant” at a young age, posted an image on X of the card, which is reportedly priced at $1 million, captioning it simply: “Welp…”

Moments later, she added: “Residency? Residency? The cope is coping,” before declaring, “Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.”

Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅

Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.

Thanks to the petition. 📋

I wouldn’t have done it without you.

Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment Gold Trump card free of charge pic.twitter.com/jc1vIxx6pz — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2026

The card, promoted by the Trump administration as a pathway for wealthy foreign nationals, grants immediate eligibility for permanent residency and the chance to apply for citizenship after five years. Minaj, however, hinted that she did not pay the fee.

The post came just hours after Minaj appeared on-stage alongside Trump at a Treasury Department event promoting his new “Trump Accounts” initiative for children, where she pledged financial support and publicly aligned herself with the administration.

“I am probably the president’s N0. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” she told the audience. Addressing critics, she added: “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

