‘The President’s #1 Fan’: Nikki Minaj Gushes Over Trump and Slams Critics for ‘Bullying’ Him

Rapper Nicki Minaj declared she is President Donald Trump’s “number one fan” and the hate she receives for her support only motivates her to support him more on Wednesday.

Trump invited Minaj to speak at a Washington event where she made her support for the president crystal clear in her remarks. Shark Tank star and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary spoke after her. He thanked Trump for his work on the economy.

Minaj has been outspoken in her support for the president. She most recently blasted former CNN host Don Lemon over his coverage of anti-ICE protesters storming a church in Minnesota during a Sunday service.

“HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!” Minaj wrote on X about Lemon.

pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

Minaj said on Wednesday that her support for Trump will not waver in the face of pushback. Minaj accused critics of “bullying” the president and said God is “protecting him.”

Minaj is a 12-time-Grammy-nominated rapper known for hits like Anaconda and Super Bass.

She said:

I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. It’s going to motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him and, you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going work, okay? He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him.

Minaj deactivated her Instagram account in December after making an appearance with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event. That same month, she also blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) in an X post.

