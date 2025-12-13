Trump Lashes Out in First Statement on ISIS Killing of Three Americans in Syria: ‘Serious Retaliation!’

President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social over news of the death of three Americans in a “lone ISIS attack” on Saturday.

“We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter,” Trump wrote. “Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well.”

Trump continued, “This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

On his way to Saturday’s Army-Navy game, Trump stopped to speak with reporters, saying:

So, we mourn the loss of three great patriots interior. You know how it happened. It was an ambush. Terrible. We also have three wounded. They seem to be doing pretty well. But we mourn the loss. These are great. Three great people. And it’s just a terrible thing. Syria, by the way, was fighting along with us. The president, the new president of Syria is — as they told me, and I’m not surprised — He’s devastated by what happened. This was an ISIS attack on us and Syria. And again, we mourn the loss and we pray for them and their parents and their loved ones. Very, very sad.

A reporter asked if the U.S. planned to retaliate against ISIS.

“Yeah, we will and will. We will retaliate,” Trump said.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced earlier on Saturday that the lone gunman had been killed.

“The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces. Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” he said.

