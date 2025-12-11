Jimmy Kimmel Warns Trump Is ‘Making the Same Mistake’ as Biden

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel warned President Donald Trump that he’s “making the same mistake” as former President Joe Biden — who he has blamed for the economic “mess” he “inherited” — by expecting voters to ignore the “price of apples” and believe his claim the economy is “great.”

The president sought to reclaim the economy narrative in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, an issue of increasing concern for voters ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Throughout a 90-minute speech, Trump celebrated that costs were down and “America is winning again” under his economic vision, while also veering into a riff about how voters should reserve spending on some goods ahead of the holidays.

“You know, you can give up certain products. You can give up pencils,” he said. “You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter. Two or three is nice, but you don’t need 37 dolls.”

Speaking to his audience on Wednesday night, Kimmel took direct aim at the president’s speech to the “MAGA faithful” and told him he sounded a lot like the predecessor he despises and blames so much:

He told the MAGA faithful, who are having trouble making ends meet, that their kids don’t need so many dolls or pencils. He said, ‘You only need a couple of dolls and one or two pencils.’ The guy who bedazzled this room in gold thinks your child has too many pencils at school. His strategy, it seems, is to just keep saying things are great, which is the same mistake Joe Biden made, by the way. You can’t just tell people the economy is good when they’re paying more for everything. We know how much things cost. People are looking at the price of apples with our eyes, and you’re telling us to not see it.

“He wants us to be a bunch of ‘not-sees,’” the host joked, a pronunciation play so close to ‘Nazis’ that the crowd practically did a double-take mid-laugh.

