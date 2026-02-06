Tucson News Station Receives Second Unverified Ransom Note For Nancy Guthrie

Mac Colson, a staffer at a local Arizona news station, reported on Friday that a “sister station” received a “second note” from the alleged kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

Colson wrote on social media, “BREAKING: Our sister station in Tucson has received a second note from those claiming to have abducted Nancy Guthrie. It’s been sent to the FBI & the Sheriff’s Department. Out of respect for the family & law enforcement, we aren’t releasing the details of the note at this time.”

The FBI released a statement on the new note, saying, “The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity. While this is one new piece of information, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are still asking anyone with tips to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL- FBI. The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

What we know so far: https://t.co/tHbCGWZvWu https://t.co/wVpxB2ZOI7 — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 6, 2026

Fox News reported earlier in the day that some of the details of the unverified note sent to TMZ appeared to be verified by their reporting. Fox’s Alicia Acuna reported, “Investigators are back in this neighborhood today, knocking on doors in hopes of finding someone who may have a door cam video that will show the suspect or suspects driving away with Nancy Guthrie. Sheriff Chris Nanos says technological evidence could very well solve this case. We’ve been told neighbors have received emails from law enforcement to check any footage they may have and to alert agents.”

“The FBI has also brought in a critical response group from Quantico. They have a team processing social media evidence and phone and digital footprints. As for the physical evidence, our Fox flight team captured this video of two broken floodlights next to a back patio door on Nancy Guthrie’s property. The FBI says the potential ransom note mentioned a broken floodlight. These are the ones we were able to spot. As for the ransom note, authorities say it contains two deadlines: one that passed last night at 5, and a second one coming up Monday. As the time came for that first deadline, Savannah Guthrie’s brother released this video in a plea to his mother’s captors.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

