Pro-Trump Host Bitterly Complains Live At Rally Trump Staff Kicked Him Off Press Area: ‘Was I Telling It Like It Is Too Much?’

A pro-Trump host complained at length that President Donald Trump’s staffers forced him to vacate the press pen at Trump’s rally this week, wondering aloud if he was being too honest for them.

Trump held a rally at beautiful Mount Airy Casino Resort on Tuesday night that served up lots of familiar elements, right down to the riff on buying too many dolls and an infamous private rant that he took public.

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) sent their host Matthew Alvarez there to interview Trump fans waiting in line and inside the venue for hours before Trump took the stage— as is their habit.

But after delivering several reports from atop the press riser, Alvarez said he was asked to leave — and griped at length about the slight:

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Again, there’s a lot of room in front of that camera up there. And I was told by the Trump administration press lead that no more people standing in front of the camera. Let’s take a live look, Denver. Can you look over there, please?

We’re gonna look at the mainstream media and look at all of the people that are in front of a camera right there.

So I’m curious as to why that was that decision was made. Is it because am I telling it like it is too much?

So anyway. There’s the fake news, except for some of the conservative media.

Again, professional and respectful to everyone over there. We’ve talked before. Hey, how you doing? Oh, it’s been a long time, all that stuff.

But when it comes down to the narrative, I’m just not gonna bend the knee to the crap on the left, the mainstream media, or anything that is anti what’s going on.

When it comes to being on the right side of history. These guys pumping their fists as our camera guy saying, Hey, come on, pump the fist.

So just being really transparent right now. Because when you’re a journalist, you kind of report what you see and what’s happening. It’s the who, what, where, when, why, and how.

So in this case, why did I have to get taken off that that podium? Interesting. Right Side Broadcasting Network didn’t ask me to step off, but the Trump administration’s press lead did. Interesting.

Anyway, anyway, this is about guys, this is all about God, family, country, and freedom. I’ll stick to it and I’ll continue to stick to it. We want to see more wins by this administration. And I know those of you out there, you’re standing on the right side of history.

It takes a lot of kahunas to do what I’m doing right now, but I don’t care. I care about the country. Yes, I care about feeding my family. I have a one-year-old and a baby on the way.

And yes, this is part of my salary to live in this country. But then sometimes when you’re really principled about certain things, like truth, I don’t waver. I won’t. I can’t. I’ve worked in mainstream media for way too long to bow to any of the political dog and pony shows that I’ve seen over the years.

So I’ll continue to report news, conservative news. Back there in studio, out here live. But again, all about God family country, guys.