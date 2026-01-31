‘Unbelievable Any Of Them Have a Job!’ Epstein Survivor Rails Against DOJ Redactions to CNN

Jess Michaels — a survivor of dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — railed against Donald Trump’s Department of Justice for failing miserably with its redactions of the latest release of Epstein files during a Saturday interview with CNN.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release of 3.5 million new files on Friday and praised the “more than 500 lawyers” and others who “worked through weekends and holidays” to comply with the Epstein Transparency Act. Despite Blanche’s comments, the DOJ flirted with contempt charges by not having released the full tranche of files by the Dec. 19, 2025, deadline.

In addition to Trump, Commerce secretary Harold Lutnick, and SpaceX founder Elon Musk were some of the prominent names mentioned in the files, although merely appearing in the files does not automatically equate wrongdoing.

That was the backdrop for when Michaels joined Jessica Dean on CNN Newsroom on Saturday.

“So, there’s something called a 302, and that is a victim statement,” Michaels began. “All of us have been looking for our victim statements. Because we know what we’ve said, we know what was revealed. We know what should be in there.”

“So, one of the things that I found in one of the 302s was that in a victim statement that was seven pages long, four pages looked like this,” Michael said holding up a document that was completely blacked out. “So, the the name of the survivor is appropriately blacked out. But what this victim shared happened to her is also blacked out. And so, when I hear, Todd Blanche say that they have complied, but then he also says, ‘There’s nothing in there, and if there was, we’d investigate.’ Then there should be no reason why this is blacked out.”

Michaels said she was frustrated, and enraged by the DOJ’s handling of the files that affected some 1,200 survivors of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 before standing trial on federal charges.

“The other example that I had — and this broke my heart — was that one of my friends who’s a survivor, her full name and several pieces of identifying information were left completely unredacted. And not only that, her name is capitalized. And two other survivors are unredacted. And in her victim statement, also capitalized — Really boldly standing out — in that 302.”

Michaels added, “It is unbelievable that any of these people have a job! Unbelievable.”

No one has been charged in relation to the Epstein case since the files were released.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

