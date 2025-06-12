‘Unreal’: Trump Roasted For Mixed Message On Deportations and Farmers Needing Migrant Workers
President Donald Trump sparked a wave of backlash on Thursday with an eyebrow-raising post on Truth Social that both sought to reassure the hotel and agriculture industries they won’t lose their migrant workers and also promised to keep up deportations.
“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump began, adding:
In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) reacted to the statement as his war of words with Trump continues to escalate. Newsom wrote, “Turns out, chasing hard working people through ranches and farms and snatching women and children off the streets is not good policy.”
Trump’s oddly phrased statement was also quickly dragged by pundits and journalists. “That feeling when you realize you’ve started deporting your own cheap labor,” replied the Bulwark’s Sunny Bunch.
Veteran economic journalist James Surowiecki added, “Amazing. Even Donald Trump thinks Stephen Miller’s “deport ’em all, and let God sort them out” strategy makes no sense.”
The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell wrote in reply, “Trump should have a chat with Shadow President Stephen Miller, who explicitly ordered ICE to start rounding up non-criminals at farms and Home Depot parking lots.”
Below are some more reactions to Trump’s post:
