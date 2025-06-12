President Donald Trump sparked a wave of backlash on Thursday with an eyebrow-raising post on Truth Social that both sought to reassure the hotel and agriculture industries they won’t lose their migrant workers and also promised to keep up deportations.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump began, adding:

In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) reacted to the statement as his war of words with Trump continues to escalate. Newsom wrote, “Turns out, chasing hard working people through ranches and farms and snatching women and children off the streets is not good policy.”

Turns out, chasing hard working people through ranches and farms and snatching women and children off the streets is not good policy. pic.twitter.com/DPoGvyhDvv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 12, 2025

Trump’s oddly phrased statement was also quickly dragged by pundits and journalists. “That feeling when you realize you’ve started deporting your own cheap labor,” replied the Bulwark’s Sunny Bunch.

Veteran economic journalist James Surowiecki added, “Amazing. Even Donald Trump thinks Stephen Miller’s “deport ’em all, and let God sort them out” strategy makes no sense.”

The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell wrote in reply, “Trump should have a chat with Shadow President Stephen Miller, who explicitly ordered ICE to start rounding up non-criminals at farms and Home Depot parking lots.”

Below are some more reactions to Trump’s post:

What is there even to say, at this point? pic.twitter.com/GD6NyQbZlc — Hunter📈🌈📊 (@StatisticUrban) June 12, 2025

Ha ha ha ha. This man cracks me up. pic.twitter.com/LpBBJsRXjP — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 12, 2025

Every so often he talks to someone in business or tech and accidentally endorses comprehensive immigration reform and then never does anything about it https://t.co/bbq6ek7ifL — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 12, 2025

Amazing. Even Donald Trump thinks Stephen Miller's "deport 'em all, and let God sort them out" strategy makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/J5W2TjjfTP — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 12, 2025

That feeling when you realize you've started deporting your own cheap labor. pic.twitter.com/my85f8rXFz — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 12, 2025

Breaking News: The guy that spent the first 70 years of his life in construction, hospitality, and entertainment, accidentally finds out that our entire labor force runs off of illegal immigration. Oops! pic.twitter.com/eDllmFkcsP — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 12, 2025

Trump should have a chat with Shadow President Stephen Miller, who explicitly ordered ICE to start rounding up non-criminals at farms and Home Depot parking lots. https://t.co/NcrZjViSyH — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) June 12, 2025

