‘Very Odd’: Trump FBI Alum Dan Bongino Highlights Strange Aspects of Guthrie Suspect Video

Dan Bongino, the former deputy director of the FBI recently rehired by Fox News, walked Martha MacCallum through the new video of the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case on Tuesday.

After MacCallum asked Bongino, “What do you learn when you look at this?” and if he believed “if this was someone that you knew, you would recognize this person?” the ex-cop dove in.

“Well, I see a lot of things. There seems to be at some point, you know, familiarity with the area. If you notice when he walks up, he has his head down. Maybe he thinks there’s some surveillance camera outside he’s missing, but then he seems if you look, he seems surprised — I see it playing right now — he seems like he’s going to knock on the door, and then seems surprised by the presence of that doorbell camera right there. And then instead of having a simple item like a piece of tape, he goes out and grabs in kind of amateurish manner, you know, some plant that he tries to cover it with. It just seems quite odd,” answered Bongino, who continued:

And another thing that sticks out to me is, you know, having been not just in law enforcement, being a gun carrier my whole life, that’s a very unusual way to carry a firearm. I mean, they have inside the waistband holsters. Now, I don’t know what type of firearm it is, I can’t see from the picture, I’m watching it right here. Maybe it’s a revolver, I don’t know. But that’s an unusually large holster to be carrying in that manner. There’s a couple other things jump out of me. You know, the FBI has a DIVRT team, a digital video enhancement team. They’re probably, I would guess, I know if I was working the case right now and I’m sure Kash is right now, I’m sure they’re working on this to pick apart everything. I would get from looking at him in context of probably the archway that he’s probably 5’9″, to 5’11” or so. So they can get height. There’s also features of the face that, although obscured by the ski mask, you can still use some of the tools to get something useful out of it. And another thing is, is this an insider or a local? Those aren’t necessarily-, they could be the same thing, but they don’t necessarily mean they’re the same person. In other words, an insider, is it, you know, a gardener? Is it someone who was an electrician in the house? We’ve seen cases like this before, where they’re working inside the house, they realize someone has money, and they leave a window open, and then come in and sneak through the window. Did that happen here? Or was it a local? Now, they could be both, but however a local, was it someone in the neighborhood? Was it someone’s kid in the neighborhood or someone who is, you know, maybe got a drug problem, who’s staying with a parent or someone in or around the area that knows the area, knows it’s dark? Those are the questions that are gonna come up. And the reason I ask that is I had read a report about them taking DNA of buckle samples, DNA samples from people who had been in and around the house. Now, that’s going to be critical to link up with our CODIS system, the DNA system, if they get a hit on that. You wouldn’t be in there unless you had some reason to be in there, you were-, a swab was taken pursuant to a crime or some other reason. But it’s better than nothing, it’s a good start. And one final thing, Martha, I would add: is the ransom related? You notice yesterday from that really horrifying video Samantha Guthrie had to post, she doesn’t, as has been said many times on the air, address the kidnappers anymore. So, I had mentioned three possible scenarios last night on Sean’s show. One being, is it a kidnapping for ransom, which is the story, you know, we were, everyone thought was possibly going to happen there. And then the second story was, was this a crime or a burglary that just went wrong, and maybe he didn’t expect anyone to be home. She opens the door, some incident happens, she bleeds. You know, it’s looking more likely that it may be scenario two. I don’t know that, I don’t want to get out ahead in the investigation, ahead of the investigation at this point. But this looks like it could be that one.

Watch above via Fox News.

