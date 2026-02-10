President Donald Trump was hit with some very negative numbers this week from a polling firm that is typically considered far more favorable to the president.

According to a Rasmussen survey released on Tuesday, 56% of likely U.S. voters disapprove of Trump’s performance thus far in the White House. The numbers got worse from there, especially when his performance was compared to that of former President Joe Biden.

When asked who did a better job as president, 48% answered with Biden and 40% answered Trump. Another 8% say they have performed about the same. The survey was conducted between February 2-4 among more than 1,000 likely voters. It carries a margin of error of 3%.

Rasmussen is widely considered a conservative polling outlet favorable to the president, and he’s often cited them to talk up his approval among voters. Rasmussen’s social media accounts regularly boost conservative talking points and culture war issues, while slamming Democrats and the left as out of touch.

According to the latest numbers, 29% strongly approve of Trump’s job performance, while 46% strongly disapprove.

Trump critics on social media were shocked to see the Rasmussen numbers for the president.

“Even Rasmussen, Trump’s favorite pollster, just dropped a brutal number,” political strategist Chris D. Jackson wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: Even Rasmussen, Trump’s favorite pollster, just dropped a brutal number. 48% of voters now say @JoeBiden was the better president compared to Trump (48% to 40%). And this comes just a week after the Harris Poll showed the same trend.

When even the most pro-Trump… pic.twitter.com/MlZxEWl3mw — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 10, 2026

Others also took the numbers and their polling origin as a win for the former president.

Rasmussen also released survey numbers that showed 58% of likely U.S. voters do not believe they are living in Trump’s “golden age” as he pledged would happen when first coming into office. Only 27% believed they are living in that era, and 15% were unsure. In January 2025, the pollster found that 52% agreed with Trump’s vow that a new “golden age” was coming for the country.

Rasmussen Reports head pollster Mark Mitchell argued that while he would likely not agree with voters who would choose Biden over Trump today, the numbers are undeniable.

If an election were held TODAY between Trump and Biden, Biden would win. There are a million valid arguments you can make that explain why that's retarded, and I would agree with most of them. But that doesn't change the fact Biden would win. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) February 10, 2026

“If an election were held TODAY between Trump and Biden, Biden would win,” he wrote on Tuesday on X. “There are a million valid arguments you can make that explain why that’s retarded, and I would agree with most of them. But that doesn’t change the fact Biden would win.”

