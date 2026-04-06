Veteran Rips Trump For Threatening Civilian Targets in Iran: ‘It’s a War Crime’

A U.S. Air Force veteran warned that President Donald Trump would be committing war crimes if he followed through on his threat to bomb Iran’s power plants, bridges, and desalination plants.

MS NOW’s Alex Cabot spoke with several veterans from an American Legion post in Miami, FL, shortly after Trump wrapped up his press conference on the successful rescue of a missing soldier.

During the presser, Trump doubled-down on the threats he made in a stunning Truth Social post Sunday that read, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

“We heard President Trump being asked about blowing up civilian infrastructure, the bridges and the power plants,” Cabot said to veteran Rick Schmeck. “And he argued, that’s not a war crime. What do you make of President Trump’s rhetoric on that issue? Do you think that is the way the commander in chief should be conducting himself in this war?”

“I’m totally against it,” Schmeck said. “It’s not a — it’s a war crime. I mean, how do you win a war by destroying the country? It’s just, he even said it! It would take years to rebuild the infrastructure that he wants to blow up tomorrow. So let’s hope they negotiate and this never happens.”

“And Rick, I also heard when Secretary [Pete] Hegseth was praising president Donald Trump about this rescue mission, saying that this rescue mission couldn’t have been done without him. I heard you grumble, ‘Here we go again,'” Cabot said. “What do you make of Secretary Hegseth and his leadership right now?”

“It’s the same as before: He’s a cheerleader,” Schmeck said of the Defense Secretary. “He’s a cheerleader. But I was impressed by General [Dan] Caine and by them telling us, and CIA, the details of the rescue. I was very impressed. It was a very American thing to do.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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