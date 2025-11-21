‘Victimhood Hysterics’: Conservatives Mock Megyn Kelly Over Latest Dubious Claim in Feud With Mark Levin

Megyn Kelly is facing scrutiny from conservatives over a dubious claim she’s repeated during her ongoing feud with Fox News’ Mark Levin.

Kelly recently scoffed that “literally Mark Levin was calling me a Nazi two weeks ago.”

“That term is grossly overused, it is a joke now, and because of f*ckers like him, they’ve taken a term that has actual teeth to it, and they’re working on diminishing that one, too. It used to be a leftist tactic, with the word racist and bigot. Now, it’s a right-wing tactic by guys like Mark Levin, who have lost it — actually, truly lost it, and need, in my view, psychological help,” she said.

Levin fired back by outright denying that he had ever characterized her as a Nazi:

Now, now Megyn. I never called you a Nazi. And I never called you an antisemite, which you accused me of saying as well. You’re awfully defensive. Serial lying is not a great trait, Megyn. But you are a crackpot. The whole world sees it, including your guests. Like your insane comment about Epstein and 15-year-old girls. Attacking me daily doesn’t fix what’s apparently going on with you. Again, I want to encourage you to get help.

Kelly responded by producing a clip from Levin’s show that she believed ended the debate. In it, Levin said:

I don’t know where this is going. I don’t know where this Jew hatred from the Marxists, the Islamists, the neo-Nazis, the grifters, I don’t know where they’re pulling us and pushing us. What do they want to do with American Jews? What do they want to do? Where are they taking this country? They’re destroying it. [Tucker] Carlson, [Candace] Owens, Kelly, [Steve] Bannon, the rest of them and others.

“You absolutely did you lying POS ⁦@marklevinshow⁩. You won’t be happy until you get someone killed,” declared Kelly.

Many observers didn’t quite see it that way.

Naturally, Levin was among those to object.

“No, no Megyn, I was calling you a grifter,” he replied. “You’ve revealed yourself. You also have the mouth of lowlife. Very limited vocabulary. You should work on that. And it wasn’t cool when you smeared Epstein victims, for which you’ve been roundly condemned and will be forever remembered and repudiated. Are you having a nervous breakdown?”

And he wasn’t the only one to object to Kelly’s characterization of his comments.

“Does she realize we can listen to the clip?” wondered The Washington Examiner‘s David Harsanyi.

“Still no opinion on Candace’s rhetoric?” asked Frank Fleming, referencing Kelly’s continued defensiveness on behalf of the aforementioned Owens.

“Mark Levin does not call Megyn Kelly a Nazi in this clip,” submitted Ryan Saavedra. “Once again, Kelly employs her selective outrage, claiming that Levin is going to ‘get someone killed.'”

“She has never condemned any of the deranged nonsense from Tucker or Candace and it’s fair to ask why she won’t,” he added.

“I wish @megynkelly would be this demonstrative against someone trafficking in outlandish conspiracies about Charlie Kirk’s assassination but she can’t shake the allure of the grift,” mused Elliot Hamilton.

“Why are these people such whiny little babies? Do they really think harsh criticism equals trying to ‘get someone killed?’ Or does that just sell online?” asked Mike Coté.

But wait, there’s more:

Looks like Megyn really got Mark good. He literally said: …

… Also, she still can’t find a clip of Tucker being antisemitic, because she doesn’t listen to all of his shows. https://t.co/Xd7v0SIRdj — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) November 21, 2025

