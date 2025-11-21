White House Reportedly Pressuring Ukraine to Sign ‘Pro-Russian’ Peace Plan by Thanksgiving

The White House is “aggressively” pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign its new 28-point peace plan by Thanksgiving or lose U.S. support in its war against Russia, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The Post quoted “five people familiar with the talks” to report that U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll presented Zelensky on Thursday with the 28-point plan that special envoy Steve Witkoff drafted with input from Russia’s envoy.

The plan requires Ukraine to massively reduce the size of its army and the cede swaths of territory to Russia, including in Donetsk.

“One person familiar with the contents of the plan said it would require months of painstaking negotiations to bring it to a format that could be acceptable to Ukraine,” the Post reported. “Even if Zelensky wanted to sign it, he couldn’t because there is no political basis for it,’ this person said. ‘There are many nonstarters there. Clearly this is a pro-Russian deal that was written by Dmitriev and Witkoff.”

According to the Post, “Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on Friday and told them the nation is facing ‘one of the most difficult moments in our history’ as the U.S. which has been the country’s biggest ally seeks to force it into a deal that appears to reward Russia for its military aggression.”

Zelensky told his war-torn nation:

Ukraine may face a very tough choice — either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either a difficult 28-point plan, or an extremely difficult winter, the most difficult one — and further risks ahead. A life without freedom, dignity, and justice, and being forced to trust someone who has already attacked us twice.

The report said the White House “is now sending ‘signals’ that everything could be off the table” if Zelensky doesn’t sign on by next week.

European leaders are hoping to propose a counterproposal that would be “more favorable to Ukraine” when they meet at a Group of 20 meeting in Johannesburg just days before Thanksgiving.

“Top European and Ukrainian officials have signaled their concern about the latest peace proposal, warning it should not involve Ukraine’s ‘capitulation,’ and should protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and include Europe in its drafting,” the report said.

Read The Washington Post report here.