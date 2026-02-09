Virginia Giuffre’s Family Torches Ghislaine Maxwell in Thermonuclear Letter: ‘You Deserve’ to Be ‘Trapped in a Cage Forever’

The family of Virginia Giuffre, the late victim of the also-deceased Jeffrey Epstein, sent a strong message to Ghislaine Maxwell Monday after the sex criminal pleaded the fifth during her testimony before Congress.

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for her role in Epstein’s crimes, appeared remotely from a Texas prison for a House Oversight Committee deposition on Monday. She invoked her Fifth Amendment right to silence, which Maxwell’s attorney claimed she would continue to do unless she’s granted clemency by President Donald Trump.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) called Maxwell’s decision to remain silent “very disappointing.”

Journalist Aaron Parnas posted the Giuffre family’s letter to X. It read, in part: “Ghislaine Maxwell, you were not a bystander. You were not ‘misled.’ You were a central, deliberate actor in a system built to find children, isolate them, groom them, and deliver them to abuse. You used trust as a weapon. You targeted vulnerability and turned it into access.”

NEW: The family of Virginia Giuffre released the following letter directed at Ghislaine Maxwell: “Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. Trapped in a cage forever just like you trapped your victims.” pic.twitter.com/9rKdUNg0Ra — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) February 9, 2026

“As Virginia said, ‘Ghislaine was a monster; she was often more vicious and cruel than Epstein. Put it this way: Epstein was Pinocchio and she was Geppetto. She was the guy controlling,'” the letter read, continuing:

Forgiveness is neither owed nor offered to you, Ghislaine. We further urge Congress to continue its investigation into the extraordinary leniency that was extended to Ghislaine with the consent, consultation, or even the knowledge of the survivors. Such actions undermine public trust and and the pursuit of justice. Moreover in light of the recent release of files, significant inconsistencies have emerged between the record and your prior sworn testimony. Should it be determined that you knowingly provided false statements under oath, we will call upon this Committee and Congress to act decisively and pursue any and all additional charges warranted by the evidence.

The family ended the letter by articulating “Virginia’s last wish for you”: “‘Ghislaine you deserve to spend the rest of of your life in a jail cell. Trapped in a cage forever just like you trapped your victims.'”

Virginia Giuffre was one of Epstein’s most prominent survivors, having appeared in a photo with the now disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. She died by suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41.

