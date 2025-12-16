WATCH: Dashcam Catches Heroic Husband and Wife Disarming Bondi Beach Terrorist Before They Were Killed by Second Gunman

Dramatic dashcam video captured an elderly husband and wife wrestling a gun away from one of the terrorists who butchered 15 people in an anti-Semitic attack in Australia on Sunday.

The footage of the heroic couple — 69-year-old Boris Gurman and 61-year-old Sofia Gurman — was shared to social media on Tuesday and confirmed by CNN and NBC News.

Boris Gutman was seen yanking the firearm out of one of the terrorist’s hands along the side of the road, sending both men crashing to the ground. Sofia Gurman is then seen running around a silver car, decorated with a makeshift black-and-white ISIS flag, to help her husband.

The couple then confronted the terrorist, with Boris Gurman wielding the gun like a baseball bat as the shooter scurried back to his car. Sadly, CNN’s Dana Bash reported on Tuesday that the Gurmans were both killed soon after by the second terrorist.

A video emerged from a dashcam of a passing car at the Sydney massacre showing a man attacking the armed Jihadist and disarming him. Unfortunately this hero and his wife were murdered after this by the other Jihadist. I have been told their names are Boris and Sofia Gurman pic.twitter.com/iDYn5n4JOx — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) December 16, 2025

The Gurmans were the first victims of the shooting, which targeted a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration in Sydney. The attack was carried out by a father and son, 50-year-old Sajid Akram and 24-year-old Naveed Akram. The younger terrorist survived and is currently in critical condition in the hospital, while his father was killed at the scene.

CNN’s Lynda Kinkade reported the two killers had traveled to the south of the Philippines, which Kinkade said is “known as a hotbed for ISIS extremism,” and trained with ISIS militants before carrying out the attack. The younger terrorist returned to Australia on an Australian passport, while his dad arrived with an Indian passport.

Kinkade reported the victims ranged from a 10-year-old girl to an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor.

“It’s just too much,” Bash said, following Kinkade’s disturbing report.

The Gurmans are among a few other heroes who tried to stop the carnage on Sunday. Reuven Morrison, a 62-year-old man who was born in the Soviet Union, was shot and killed after throwing bricks at one of the terrorists. And another man, 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, was hailed on social media for disarming one of the attackers.

Watch CNN’s report above. And you can see a clip of the Gurman’s disarming one of the shooters in the X post above.