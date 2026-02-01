WATCH: Kristen Welker Confronts Speaker Johnson About Trump’s Fixation On 2020 Election

Kristen Welker , on NBC News’s Meet The Press Sunday, confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) with a clip of President Donald Trump at Davos this month — where he once again claimed the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.”

“Is it healthy for this country’ democracy, for the sitting president to be questioning the 2020 election five years ago, something — claims that have been deemed to be false — again now, that he lost?” Welker asked.

“What’s healthy for our country and our democracy is for everyone to be laser-focused on election integrity,” Johnson began as Welker interrupted.

“But, that’s not election integrity, Mr. Speaker! This was asked and answered and litigated and re-litigated and the page has been turned and he’s still talking about an election that he lost and allegations which is have been deemed false!”

“Wait, yes, it is,” Johnson protested, adding, “He is bothered by 2020, and we all know there was a lot of irregularity and problem in that, and we’re not going to re-litigate it — that’s not the point.”

“You are saying there were irregularities. State and federal election officials called 2020 the most secure election in history,” Welker countered before pivoting to the recent FBI raid of an election hub in Fulton, Co., GA, that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said pointed to Trump trying to meddle in the 2026 midterm elections.

“I find it comical that one of the senators from Georgia is talking about schemes in elections. Remember, Georgia was example A of that in the 2020 election,” Johnson said.

“There were two statewide recounts in Georgia, Mr. Speaker,” Welker said.

Johnson pushed back, “They sent mail-out ballots to everyone and everyone knows all of the problems that occurred in Georgia and it was very controversial and remains so today because of all the things that happened there.”

JOHNSON: This investigation is to ensure that all of the questions about the elections in Fulton County are investigated properly so that people have confidence in the system again. that’s very important. WELKER: But there are really no questions about election integrity from 2020 that have not been asked and answered. Even the — JOHNSON: That’s your opinion. WELKER: No — JOHNSON: That’s your opinion. WELKER: No, the Republican-led governor has pointed out it’s been years and no one has ever come forward under oath with evidence of fraud in Georgia.

Watch the clip above via NBC News.

