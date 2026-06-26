WATCH: Small Plane Falls From Sky, Bounces Off Tallest Skyscraper in Beijing’s Financial District Before Crashing

Dramatic video out of Beijing, China, shows a small plane falling from the sky and bouncing off the city’s tallest skyscraper before crashing to the ground.

The building is known as CITIC Tower or China Zun, and is the headquarters of the state-owned CITIC Group.

Reuters reported that two glass panels were damaged, and “there was no immediate official ​comment.”

“It was so loud – louder than fireworks,” a courier told Reuters. “He said he had shot a video of the aircraft sticking out of the building, but later deleted it because he was scared of getting caught by police.”

CNN’s Mike Valerio reported Friday, “So, we’re coming straight from the financial district in Beijing. And I can tell you, Wolf, that the section of the financial area of Beijing, where we’re coming to you from now, has been totally sealed off.”

“Police here in Beijing are telling people not to take photos of this scene,” Valerio said, before continuing:

So this building, Wolf [Blitzer], is 109 stories tall. And in the upper reaches of the building, just around 7 p.m., right around sunset, that’s when social media started to light up China’s heavily-controlled social media with reports of a small aircraft crashing into the upper reaches of that building. And ever since we’ve looked at Xiaohongshu, Chinese social media, we’ve been able to see the tail number, which registers to a domestic general aviation company here in the outskirts of Beijing. And one more point before we go, Wolf: we should note that drones, aircraft are not allowed anywhere near this part of Beijing. You can imagine this is similar to Washington, D.C., where drones and aircraft are not allowed anywhere near the Capitol or the White House.

Valerio added, “Seemingly inconceivable that this could happen in this fortress of a city. And we’re trying to find out why, Wolf.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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