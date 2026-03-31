‘What the F*ck’: The New York Times Claims ‘J-Pilled’ Means Skeptical of Israel

The New York Times published the dubious claim that the term “J-pilled” is “far-right slang for skepticism of Israeli influence” on Monday in a news story about the Conservative Political Action Conference written by Nathan Taylor Pemberton.

“As the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference wound to a close, the audience inside the airplane-hangar-size ballroom had dwindled as Nick Shirley, the headline speaker, mumbled his remarks. Mr. Shirley, a 23-year-old content creator and recently minted right-wing celebrity, had been tapped by the conference’s organizers to bring a youthful jolt of energy to the proceedings. But youths themselves, and their conservative energy, were nowhere to be seen among the rows of empty chairs, as Mr. Shirley made halting reference to Theodore Roosevelt’s ‘Man in the Arena’ speech,” wrote Pemberton. “Just outside the hall, 20-somethings in rumpled suits were gathered in clusters, debating the merits of a ground invasion in Iran, the conservative backlash against those who were ‘J-pilled’ (far-right slang for skepticism of Israeli influence), the backbreaking costs of American life, and what they saw as the slow demise of the Trump era.”

Pemberton went on to describe Nick Fuentes as a “27-year-old white nationalist known for making racist and antisemitic remarks,” who “has become a pariah within the conservative movement for, among other reasons, his recent declaration that young conservatives should express their displeasure with Mr. Trump’s military strikes on Iran by voting for Democrats.”

Fuentes is a Holocaust denier who has submitted that “Hitler was awesome,” “a lot of women want to be raped,” and “Blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part.”

The curious assertion that “J-pilled” referred to skepticism of Israel rather than anti-Semitism (hence the “J”) caught the attention of some observers online.

“How did multiple @nytimes editors look at this story and not ask what the ‘J’ stood for?” wondered Jewish Insider executive editor Melissa Weiss. “Here’s a hint: It isn’t ‘Israel.'”

How did multiple @nytimes editors look at this story and not ask what the “J” stood for? Here’s a hint: It isn’t “Israel.” pic.twitter.com/NunvmjeGAS — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) March 31, 2026

“This is like when the BBC translates Palestinians talking about the ‘Yahood’ (Jews) as Zionists,” argued her colleague Lahav Harkov.

This is like when the BBC translates Palestinians talking about the “Yahood” (Jews) as Zionists https://t.co/w7sjaXIeus — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) March 31, 2026

“What the f*ck @nytimes?” asked Republican congressman-turned-anti-Trump commentator Joe Walsh.

“New York Times just casually whitewashing what ‘J-pilled’ actually means (hint hint: ‘Israel’ doesn’t start with ‘J’)” observed Just The News’ Jerry Dunleavy.

New York Times just casually whitewashing what “J-pilled” actually means (hint hint: “Israel” doesn’t start with “J”) pic.twitter.com/jnsGFYQWU4 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 30, 2026

Besides the description of Fuentes’s past comments, the Times story contains no reference to anti-Semitism.

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