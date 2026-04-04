White House Addresses Trump Walter Reed Rumors on Social Media: ‘Fear Not!’

The White House’s Rapid Response team addressed rumors circulating on social media that President Donald Trump must be incapacitated because of the early press “lid” called Saturday morning in the midst of the Iran war.

Trump did not make any press statements Friday following news of multiple American aircraft being shot down by Iran and the frantic search for one airman still missing. In addition, the White House declared a press “lid” at 11:08 a.m. Saturday, indicating there would be no updates because the president was engaging in “Executive Time.”

“Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press,” read a post on the Rapid Response 47 X account. “(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press).”

“Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working,” the account added.

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

White House communications director Steven Cheung also posted Saturday, “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”

There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 4, 2026

In addition, CBS News producer Emma Nicholson posted a photo to X, writing, “A Marine sentry is standing at the door of the West Wing as of 1:50pm, indicating the president is working inside.”

A Marine sentry is standing at the door of the West Wing as of 1:50pm, indicating the president is working inside. pic.twitter.com/UYGDhQeJJA — Emma Nicholson (@emmacnicholson) April 4, 2026

Shortly after the press lid was called Saturday, rumors circulated on X that something was afoot at Walter Reed Medical Center, and that must mean Trump was receiving treatment:

“There are some reports, some speculation and unconfirmed info coming in that Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital – it is currently reported that roads around the hospital have been closed, and the White House announced that the President will not appear before the public today.”

BREAKING – UNCONFIRMED There are some reports, some speculation and unconfirmed info coming in that Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital – it is currently reported that roads around the hospital have been closed, and the White House announced that the President will not… pic.twitter.com/wcqx8kUEYw — DR JANE RUBY™️ (@RealDrJaneRuby) April 4, 2026

“There’s a temporary flight restriction (TFR) for Walter Reed.”

Much clearer image. There’s a temporary flight restriction (TFR) for Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/5nPFcKdmmF — IndictmentTime (Hunter Cullen) (@IndictmentTime) April 4, 2026

“Speculation is rising that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center.”

BREAKING: Speculation is rising that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 4, 2026

“There is growing speculation that Donald Trump is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center. Details are still emerging. Stay tuned.”

🚨🚨 There is growing speculation that Donald Trump is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center. Details are still emerging. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/e50aUboC17 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 4, 2026

“There are credible reports that Donald Trump has been hospitalized.”

BREAKING: There are credible reports that Donald Trump has been hospitalized. — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) April 4, 2026

“The news about President Donald Trump being rushed to the hospital broke about three hours ago but several people are now sharing it.”

The news about President Donald Trump being rushed to the hospital broke about three hours ago but several people are now sharing it. https://t.co/MU78aKnN5C — Kirby Sommers (@LandlordLinks) April 4, 2026

Trump’s account on Truth Social has posted several updates Saturday about Friday’s favorable jobs report, as well as several posts about Trump’s high approval rating among CPAC attendees, and threats to Iran with one ending, “Glory be to GOD!”

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