‘Terminated!’: Trump Brags ‘Massive Strike’ Has Killed Iran’s Military Leaders

President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon posted a video of several missiles striking Tehran in a barrage he said “terminated” Iran’s top military leaders.

The clip — posted to the president’s Truth Social platform — showed half a dozen big explosions that lit up the pitch black Tehran night, followed by a few smaller explosions. A woman could be heard yelling after one of the strikes, and the faint sound of fighter jets whirring could also be heard in the 67 second clip.

“Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!,” Trump captioned the video.

You can watch via the X post below:

Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran! President DONALD J. TRUMP (TS: 04 Apr 16:37 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​‌‍… pic.twitter.com/tD59eIoVVY — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 4, 2026

Trump shared the footage a few hours after he warned Iran its “time is running out” to cut a deal or fully open the Strait of Hormuz. The president said Iran now has 48 hours left to get either done or the U.S. military will start striking the country’s power plants one by one.

“Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” Trump posted.

Soon after that, Reuters reported Israeli is preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities “but is awaiting a green light” from the Trump administration.

Trump’s post about many Iranian military leaders being eliminated comes on the 35th day of Operation Epic Fury, which started with joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28. Dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime have been killed since then, and Trump has recently quipped to reporters he does not want to reveal who he is negotiating with because he fears they will get wiped out in another strike.

There have been 13 American service members who have died since the war started, compared to about 3,500 Iranians. Despite the huge gap in casualties, critics like The Atlantic’s David Brooks have argued the U.S. is “losing every day” the war continues, with Brooks claiming NATO is in “shreds” and world economies are “in crisis” during an appearance on PBS on Friday.

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