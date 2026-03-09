White House Cites Alcohol and Harassment For Firing Republican NTSB Board Member

The White House cited drinking on the job and harassment among the reasons it fired Republican National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman, who acted as the initial spokesman for the Jan. 2025 midair collision in D.C.

In a statement Monday, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, “The White House lawfully removed Todd Inman from the NTSB after receiving highly concerning reports of inappropriate alcohol use on the job, harassment of staff, misuse of government resources, and failure to attend at least half of NTSB meetings.”

Desai added, “The Trump administration remains committed to maintaining safety and security for Americans in the air and on the ground.”

Inman denied the allegations to Politico on Monday.

“I categorically deny the allegations made in the White House statement,” Inman said. “It has become increasingly obvious this action was a political hit job. While not my original intent, I look forward to defending my reputation through all legal means possible.”

Inman was appointed to fill one of the NTSB’s seats reserved for Republican members by President Joe Biden and was confirmed by the Senate in 2024.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Inman “rose to prominence during the N.T.S.B.’s investigation of the Jan. 29, 2025, midair collision outside Ronald Reagan National Airport,” that killed 64 jetliner passengers and three U.S. Army Black Helicopter service members.

“He was the board member on duty the night of the accident, and was the first member of the panel to respond to the scene,” The Times reported. Inman gave an emotional press conference days later talking about meeting with the families of those lost in the disaster.

“As the investigation progressed, Mr. Inman emerged as a forceful interrogator, sharply questioning Federal Aviation Administration officials about missed warnings,” The Times reported. “He also occasionally challenged the N.T.S.B. chairwoman, Jennifer L. Homendy, about the causes and lessons of the accident. ”

Inman is the second member of the five-seat panel to have been dismissed in the last year, according to The Times.

His ouster “comes just days after the Senate confirmed John DeLeeuw, a longtime American Airlines executive, to a seat on the N.T.S.B. made vacant last May, when Mr. Trump fired Alvin Brown, the board’s vice chairman. Mr. Brown is suing to get his job back,” The Times reported.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!