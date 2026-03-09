‘I Will Raise Up the Trump!’ Trump Promotes Wild 2007 Prophecy

President Donald Trump shared a YouTube video of Kim Clement, the late charismatic Christian preacher who believed himself to be a prophet, purportedly predicting that Trump would be elected president in accordance with God’s will on Monday.

The following prophecy from Clement was uttered in April 2007:

This that shall take place shall be the most unusual thing, a Transfiguration, a going into the marketplace if you wish, into the news media, where Time Magazine will have no choice but just say what I want them to say, Newsweek: what I want to say, The View: what I want to say! Trump shall become a trumpet says the Lord! Trump shall become a trumpet. I will raise up the Trump to become a trumpet, and Bill Gates to open up the gate of a financial realm for the church. *** For God said, I will not forget 9/11! I will not forget what took place that day, and I will not forget the gatekeeper that watched over New York who will once again stand and watch over this nation, says the spirit of God. It shall come to pass that the man that I place in the highest office shall go in whispering my name, but God said when he enters into the office he will be shouting out by the power of the spirit for I shall fill him with my spirit when he goes into office, and there will be a praying man in the highest seat in your land!

The video then transitions to audio of Clement speaking in February 2007:

There will be a praying president, not a religious one, but I will fool the people. says the Lord. I will fool the people, yes I will .God says the one that is chosen shall go in and they shall say he has hot blood for the spirit of God says yes, he may have blood, but he will bring the walls of protection on this country in a greater way and the economy of this country shall change rapidly says the Lord of hosts. Listen to the Word of the Lord. God says, I will put at your helm for two terms a president that will pray, but he will not be a praying president when he starts I will put him in office, and then I will baptize him with the Holy Spirit and my power says the Lord of hosts.

There is some debate over whether Clement was referring to Trump or not.

Watch above via Rob Poindexter on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!