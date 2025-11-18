CNN Anchor and Others Blast Trump for ‘Piggy’ Attack on Woman Reporter Aboard Air Force One

President Donald Trump is under fire for a rant in which he called Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey “Piggy” as she asked him about the Jeffrey Epstein emails and the Epstein Files.

Trump lashed out at Lucey during a gaggle aboard Air Force One Friday when she pressed him about the content of an explosive email from the bombshell Epstein estate dump:

CATHERINE LUCEY: Mr. President, what did Jeffrey Epstein mean in his emails when he said you knew about the girls? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I know nothing about that. They would’ve announced that a long time ago. It’s really, what did he mean when he spent all the time with Bill Clinton, with the president of Harvard, who you know, that is Summers, Larry Summers, whatever his name is, and all of the other people that he spent time with. Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years, but he also saw a strength because I was president. So he dictated a couple of memos to himself. Give me a break. You gotta find out what did he know with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with the respect of all of those people that he knew, including JPMorgan Chase. CATHERINE LUCEY: Sir, if there’s nothing incriminating in the files– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Quiet! Quiet Piggy!

After a cleaner recording of the exchange came out, Trump took fire from journalists and others on X/Twitter, including CNN anchor Jake Tapper. The host of The Lead called Trump’s outburst “Disgusting”:

After a woman reporter asked about President Trump’s name being raised in emails sent by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Trump snaps at her: “Quiet, piggy!” Disgusting and completely unacceptable.

Huffington Post White House correspondent S.V. Dáte called out his colleagues and the White House Correspondents Association, writing “Trump calls a female reporter ‘piggy.’ The response from the White House press corps? Not a peep.”

According to Dáte’s article, “Lucey declined to comment, as did the White House Correspondents’ Association.”

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson echoed Tapper’s assessment, writing:

Pres Trump calling the reporter #MissPiggy is disgusting and degrading. It strikes at the core for me since I faced similar shame. One of my Miss America celeb judges William Goldman wrote an entire book calling me “Miss Piggy” saying I had been too fat to win — at 105 lbs.

Other prominent figures weighed in to denounce or troll Trump:

https://twitter.com/ivehaditpodcast/status/1990813508972302341

https://twitter.com/BulwarkOnline/status/1990814543178600657

https://twitter.com/maddenifico/status/1990807235530981599

https://twitter.com/dpakman/status/1990793256041644301

https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1990662789078397029

https://twitter.com/GovPressOffice/status/1990826557477445634

https://twitter.com/WUTangKids/status/1990797283986976900

Trump also attacked Lucey during a gaggle on Sunday as he answered a question about Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes:

CATHERINE LUCEY: Should he be — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Will you let me finish my thing? You are the worst! You’re with Bloomberg, right? You are the worst! I don’t know why they even have you!

Watch above via White House pool.