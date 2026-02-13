‘How Does Kristi Noem Still Have a Job?!’ Political World Shocked by Wild DHS Takedown

Politicos of all stripes were left stunned by a comprehensive Wall Street Journal report detailing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s time at the top of the powerful Cabinet agency.

The takedown included a number of sordid anecdotes about backstabbing, vengeful firing sprees, ethical lapses, and the widely circulated rumor that Noem and Lewandowski are romantically involved.

Needless to say, it provoked no shortage of notable reactions.

“There are about five separate bombshells in this lengthy WSJ story about Kristi Noem’s (mis)management of DHS, but everyone will want to talk about her relationship to Corey Lewandowki, since everyone has been privately since 2020 or so,” observed National Review‘s Jeff Blehar.

There are about five separate bombshells in this lengthy WSJ story about Kristi Noem's (mis)management of DHS, but everyone will want to talk about her relationship to Corey Lewandowki, since everyone has been privately since 2020 or so. https://t.co/cf7OkETCvl — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 13, 2026

“The knives are out for Noem and Lewandowski. If even half of the stuff in this WSJ piece is true, they should both be gone,” submitted RealClearPolitics’ Tom Bevan.

The knives are out for Noem and Lewandowski. If even half of the stuff in this WSJ piece is true, they should both be gone.https://t.co/qGLauC3ABX — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 13, 2026

Meghan McCain expressed the same sentiment in blunter fashion.

How does Kristi Noem still have a job?! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 13, 2026

“Reading MAGA dump on Noem and Lewandowski is like some bonus chapter of CS Lewis’s ‘Screwtape Letters,’ in which dozens of other demons join together to try expel a pair of their colleagues as unbearably nasty even for Hell,” declared The Atlantic‘s David Frum.

Reading MAGA dump on Noem and Lewandowski is like some bonus chapter of CS Lewis's "Screwtape Letters," in which dozens of other demons join together to try expel a pair of their colleagues as unbearably nasty even for Hell. — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 13, 2026

“This piece was like Murder on the Orient Express. There are so many sources all over the government sharing shocking detail-including the WH, DOJ and @Sec_Noem’s own agency-that she’d have to spend the rest of her tenure, and maybe her life, figuring out all of their names!” marveled David Axelrod.

This piece was like Murder on the Orient Express. There are so many sources all over the government sharing shocking detail-including the WH, DOJ and @Sec_Noem's own agency-that she'd have to spend the rest of her tenure,

and maybe her life, figuring out all of their names! https://t.co/nUpRqGL0hH — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 13, 2026

“This well sourced WSJ story details how @KristiNoem and @CLewandowski_ are wholly unqualified and a disaster at DHS – but they have been very effective in driving Trump’s ratings into the ditch and he’s sticking with the toxic duo,” argued former Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock.

This well sourced WSJ story details how @KristiNoem and @CLewandowski_ are wholly unqualified and a disaster at DHS – but they have been very effective in driving Trump’s ratings into the ditch and he’s sticking with the toxic duo. https://t.co/lNZZYQvx4H — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) February 13, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

Kristi Noem is an unqualified hack. She has no business being in public office. This is a devastating expose by The Wall Street Journal. This drama queen needs to resign. https://t.co/m9svDGmdox — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 13, 2026

Why are you tolerating this, Republicans? https://t.co/ecU9dESGrY — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) February 13, 2026

Finally. The WSJ reports on the Noem/Lewondowski relationship, the worst kept secret in homeland security circles or the most inexplicable assertion of power by a chief of staff over his principal. https://t.co/O8LEj9lYuW — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) February 13, 2026

“EVIL”: Insiders spill on what they’ve experienced working with Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski https://t.co/uRpvwkKkbu — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) February 13, 2026

The suggestion that there are fewer leaks in Trump 2.0 isn’t quite right. There are just fewer leaks about Trump himself. Because you will not find a more admin-wide effort than this Message: please, Mr. Trump, dump Corey and Kristi https://t.co/FngHjAJ8W3 — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) February 13, 2026

This is an incredible article. Literally jaw-dropping. Firing a Coast Guard pilot for leaving Kristi Noem’s blanket behind. Berating staff when she’s not on TV enough. Inside the chaos at DHS. https://t.co/EQb797vlQV via @WSJ — David Luhnow (@davidluhnow) February 13, 2026

A cabinet full of self-promoting, incompetent blowhards, led by… a self-promoting, incompetent blowhard. I still can't fathom how any Senator voted to confirm these clowns. And wonder if any hold themselves accountable for what has followed. https://t.co/jqJvSbcP4P — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) February 13, 2026

Yikes. What a damning WSJ profile. That falls in the “wtf” category of bad. From the awful corruption of Witkoff and the Trump family in the UAE to such pieces below, kudos to WSJ journalists for their ongoing efforts at holding govt accountable. https://t.co/e6lMO9SoAY — Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer) February 13, 2026

— —

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!