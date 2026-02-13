‘How Does Kristi Noem Still Have a Job?!’ Political World Shocked by Wild DHS Takedown
Politicos of all stripes were left stunned by a comprehensive Wall Street Journal report detailing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s time at the top of the powerful Cabinet agency.
The takedown included a number of sordid anecdotes about backstabbing, vengeful firing sprees, ethical lapses, and the widely circulated rumor that Noem and Lewandowski are romantically involved.
Needless to say, it provoked no shortage of notable reactions.
“There are about five separate bombshells in this lengthy WSJ story about Kristi Noem’s (mis)management of DHS, but everyone will want to talk about her relationship to Corey Lewandowki, since everyone has been privately since 2020 or so,” observed National Review‘s Jeff Blehar.
“The knives are out for Noem and Lewandowski. If even half of the stuff in this WSJ piece is true, they should both be gone,” submitted RealClearPolitics’ Tom Bevan.
Meghan McCain expressed the same sentiment in blunter fashion.
“Reading MAGA dump on Noem and Lewandowski is like some bonus chapter of CS Lewis’s ‘Screwtape Letters,’ in which dozens of other demons join together to try expel a pair of their colleagues as unbearably nasty even for Hell,” declared The Atlantic‘s David Frum.
“This piece was like Murder on the Orient Express. There are so many sources all over the government sharing shocking detail-including the WH, DOJ and @Sec_Noem’s own agency-that she’d have to spend the rest of her tenure, and maybe her life, figuring out all of their names!” marveled David Axelrod.
“This well sourced WSJ story details how @KristiNoem and @CLewandowski_ are wholly unqualified and a disaster at DHS – but they have been very effective in driving Trump’s ratings into the ditch and he’s sticking with the toxic duo,” argued former Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock.
But wait, there’s more:
