Trump DHS Chief Noem Brags Her Agency Will ‘Make Sure We Have the Right People Voting’ In Next Elections

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said President Donald Trump’s administration is working hard to “make sure we have the right people voting” heading into the 2026 midterms.

Noem made the comment during a press conference in Arizona on Friday. She praised the administration for cracking down on voter fraud, while also ripping Arizona for not doing a good enough job on its elections and also backing new legislation that calls for proof of U.S. citizenship to vote.

The secretary said elections are one of the “critical infrastructure responsibilities” that fall on her and the DHS.

Noem said:

I would say that many people believe that [elections] may be one of the most important things — that we need to make sure we trust, is reliable, and that when it gets to Election Day, that we’ve been proactive to make sure we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country through the days that we have. [And] knowing that people can trust it.

Her comment comes after a few notable election-related stories have happened in recent weeks.

The FBI raided a Georgia election hub last month as part of its probe into 2020 election fraud. President Trump has repeatedly claimed that election, which he lost to former President Joe Biden, was “rigged.”

Trump then urged Republicans in early February to “nationalize” the voting process to block “crooked” Democrat-led states from allowing illegal immigrants to vote.

“These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally,” Trump said. “And it’s amazing the Republicans aren’t tougher on it. The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over, we should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’”

Noem said Arizona — which Trump won in ’24 — has been a poorly-run state when it comes to elections too.

“I hope that you do recognize in the past that your state has been an absolute disaster on elections,” she said. “Your leaders have failed you dramatically by not having systems that work, by disenfranchising Americans who wanted to vote that stood in lines for hours because machines failed or software failed.” Noem also backed the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote. “As it stands, current guidelines for the National Voter Registration Act effectively stop states from going forward and checking citizenship during registration. The Save America Act would fix this,” she said. “It would make sure that we close those loopholes and that we ensure in American elections, only Americans vote.” CNN data guru Harry Enten showed earlier this month that voter ID is overwhelmingly popular with both Democratic and Republican voters. Watch above via C-SPAN 2.

