Sports Reporter Sarah Spain Fumes at ‘Pedophile-Protecting’ JD Vance — and His MAGA Fans — at Winter Olympics

Sports commentator Sarah Spain continued to bash Vice President JD Vance for making an appearance at the Winter Olympics on Saturday and accused him of “protecting” pedophiles; she also ripped his MAGA supporters who were angered by her recent criticism, with Spain saying she does not give “two sh*ts” about what they think.

Spain delivered her fiery message in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“Just wanted to give you a heads up that if you see some weird comments on my Instagram that I haven’t had a chance to delete yet, it’s because I got called out for criticizing a pedophile-protecting-American-who-was-executed-by-ICE-slandering-person,” Spain said in her video.

She was presumably referring to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — a few weeks after the Justice Department released 3.5 million Epstein-related files — and the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The ex-ESPN star was wearing a red iHeartRadio beanie and getting ready to watch another event from the Italy games when she posted the video. Her Good Game podcast is hosted by iHeartRadio and she was named the company’s content director for its Women’s Sports Network last year.

Spain continued by saying some of Vance’s supporters are “so cotton-headed that they will defend literally anything done by this person are sliding into my mentions to call me fat, dumb, and they hope I die and get cancer.”

She added the haters in her comments are “currently in-favor of what our administration is doing in this country, and I couldn’t give two sh*ts about their opinion of me.”

Her video response comes after Spain said on her podcast that she was sickened by the fact that Vance sat about 20 feet away from her during a women’s hockey match last week. Spain compared Vance to the devil and said he gave off “demon energy” while at the game.

“My body felt like when you have been spooked and you have a little tingle that feels like, ‘Oh, something’s not right,’” she said, “or like when you get in a situation and you feel like, ‘Oh, some of the energy’s bad, something could go wrong here, maybe I should get out of here,’ or ‘something’s dangerous, this doesn’t feel right.’”

That apparently led to some blowback in her Instagram comments, and she responded on Saturday.

Watch her video above.

