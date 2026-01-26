Whoopi Goldberg Chokes Up Over ‘Straight Up Murder’ of Alex Pretti

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg addressed the weekend shooting of Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti with a shaky voice on Monday’s show as she declared him to be a “murder” victim.

Initially, the Trump administration claimed that Pretti “brandished” a weapon at Border Patrol officers and that they shot and killed him in self-defense. Viral videos from a variety of different angles suggested that wasn’t true, and that Pretti held only a phone in his hand to record the agents’ actions.

Further video showed an officer removing a handgun from Pretti’s waistband, disarming him before any shots were fired. Pretti possessed a legal concealed carry permit at the time he was killed.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News that the Trump administration was investigating what led up to the shooting.

“Part of this investigation will be hearing from those agents and officers and people on the ground,” Noem said, before blaming Pretti for impeding “a law enforcement operation,” and causing the officers to be “in fear of their lives.”

Goldberg didn’t hold back in her condemnation of the administration.

“I don’t know what you’re investigating if you are not investigating the straight up murder — the straight up murder,” Goldberg repeated.

“This is the second one. The second murder of an American citizen who was doing what they — you haven’t gotten rid of the Bill of Rights yet. So people don’t know that we’re ‘not supposed to go out and do this.’ So I don’t understand what you’re investigating,” she said. “You see it. You’re not blind. And if you don’t see it, it’s willful because you’re not looking. You can’t sit by this. Kristi Noem, you can’t justify this. Mr. [Greg] Bovino, you can’t justify this. You can’t justify either one. And we all see it. And we see you for what you are. You all have blood on your hands.”

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

