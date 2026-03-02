Trump’s Doctor Offers Official Explanation For Flaky Rash on President’s Neck



Donald Trump’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, offered up an official explanation for the concerning-looking rash spotted on the president’s neck behind his right ear during a Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday.

Social media users were quick to comment on the red patch that was photographed by Getty photographer Saul Loeb and Associated Press photog Mark Schiefelbein.

Trump’s critics were quick to pounce. Independent journalist Aaron Rupar noted, “Whoa — this is new. Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today in addition to his disfigured hand.”

whoa — this is new. Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today in addition to his disfigured hand (Saul Loeb/Getty) pic.twitter.com/H3PbltNCAE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang posted to X Monday afternoon, “President Trump’s doctor passes along this note about the red area on Trump’s neck.”

Dr. Barbabella’s statement read, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House doctor. The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

President Trump’s doctor passes along this note about the red area on Trump’s neck: pic.twitter.com/TH0c9UkRx8 — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 2, 2026

Last July, speculation about ankle swelling and severe bruising on the president’s hand that he attempted to cover with makeup prompted the White House to admit to a previously undisclosed medical condition.

Leavitt said at the time:

In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House Medical Unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70. Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Laboratory testing included a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, coagulation profile, D-dimer, B-type, natriotic, peptide, and cardiac biomarkers. All results were within normal limits. An echocardiogram was also performed, and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified. Additionally, recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking, and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health.

Dr. Barbabella did not indicate on Monday if the neck rash was related to the president’s chronic venous insufficiency or something else.

