‘Why Are You Yelling!’ Joe Scarborough Gets In Smackdown With Bill Maher Over Trump and Omar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BILL MAHER: Okay, so this came out today, this is a Friday news dump, so we don’t have all the information. There’s millions of them, and apparently millions more to go. I mean, Jesus Christ, why didn’t they arrest this guy years ago if they had all this information?

JOE SCARBOROUGH: But, so I’m not gonna… Can I just say, though? That’s part of the problem. I remember in 2015, 2016, we kept asking on the show, why is this guy right in jail? Be like, what are you talking about? I mean, he got a sweetheart deal in Florida. I mean he was able to… He still had the elites around him. Question is, why do people in authority keep protecting… You know, all the rich and powerful men that were around him and they keep doing it. And they keep doing it.

BILL MAHER: I’m just going to give you what I think we know. Now, there’s a lot of scuttle butt on here, but some of it says, source not really reputable.

This is apparently just from actual emails. This is just people caught in the lies, which is very indicative.

Howard Lutnick, he’s the Commerce Secretary. He had said that he cut ties with Epstein around 2005. Planned a visit to Epstein’s island in 2012. So that suggested to me was caught in a lie!

Elon Musk had said in 2019, Epstein tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.

According to the emails from 2012, he’s asked, are you coming by helicopter, that is, to the island? Probably just Talulah and me, that’s his wife at the time, what day slash night will be the wildest party on your island?

Oh my gosh. I mean, that, you know, I’ve asked when the wild-est party is. It doesn’t mean we’re gonna do it. But I’m just saying that it’s-.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t wanna know about those stories.

BILL MAHER: But again, we’re not saying anything more here than just caught in a lie!

Right.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Right, now are these the files that were released and then deleted?

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Today.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: But they were, weren’t there some files released today and then deleted off the website? Is that true?

JOE SCARBOROUGH: There were some based on reporting that involved the president and they put those up and then they deleted them. Okay. And here’s.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I think I voted on a bill not too long ago that said to release it all. That should matter.

BILL MAHER: All right, so I just got to read Richard Branson. This is an email on September 11, 2013. Obviously, the anniversary wasn’t on his mind.

It was really, this is to Epstein. “It was really nice seeing you yesterday. Anytime you’re in the area, we’d love to see you, as long as you bring your harem.”.

And then he also says, “I think if Bill Gates was willing to say you’ve been a brilliant advisor to him, that you slipped up many years ago by sleeping with a 17 and a half year old woman, and were punished for it, that you’ve more than learned your lesson and have done nothing that’s against the law since, and yes as a single man you seem to have a penchant for women, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: That’s a lot wrong with that.

BILL MAHER: I mean, at best, it’s worst.