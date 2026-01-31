Lindsey Graham Goes on Bizarre Rambling Rant Before Hannity Steps In: ‘I Think You’re Pretty…Jacked Up!’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went on a bizarre, four-minute rant about sanctuary cities on Friday night’s Hannity before the host stepped in to comment, “I think you’re pretty…jacked!”

Earlier Friday, Graham agreed to drop his blockade of the House spending bill in exchange for assurances that he would eventually get a vote on his bill to end the so-called sanctuary cities that are accused of trying to thwart President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts.

Sean Hannity asked Graham what he hoped his sanctuary cities policy would look like if it became law.

“Under my bill, Governor [Tim] Walz (D) and the mayor of Minneapolis, who are openly defying the laws on the books that have been there for 30 years, would be subject to prosecution,” Graham said.

He then recounted his speech on the Senate floor that ended his opposition to the spending bill.

“I stood up and said, ‘We are not going forward until we get a vote where we can stop sanctuary city policy, make it a crime to defy federal law and let the Democrats tell us who they are,'” he said. “Do they want to be a country of sanctuary cities? Hell yeah! Do we want to be a country that eliminates sanctuary cities as the Republican party? Hell, yeah!”

Graham continued:

We’re gonna go back and take over this issue. Eighty-twenty. The public is with us. Republicans, don’t be afraid to stand up for common sense, don’t let the liberal Democrats goad you into being ashamed of trying to change the country and reverse Biden policy. We are right. The public will be with us but they’ve got to see us fighting. We have to give them a chance to see the difference between us and liberal Democrats. In two weeks, we’re going to have that chance, and I can’t wait until John Kennedy gets on the floor and sticks it to ’em about the insanity of sanctuary cities.

Hannity’s theme music began playing as a signal that Graham’s time was up.

“Senator, I think you are pretty happy and jacked after winning that battle today,” Hannity said with a smirk.

“I’m happy! I’m ready for the fight!” Graham added.

Watch above via Fox News.

