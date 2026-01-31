Comedian Tim Dillon told the MAGA faithful who don’t have a problem with “fundamentally cruel and inhumane” ICE raids to wake up.

On The Tim Dillon Show on Saturday, Dillon, a comedian who regularly mocks the left, argued people who voted for President Donald Trump in support of his views on issues like the First Amendment and border security should be insulted by the point the actual administration has reached.

“The performative ICE raids right now that are all over the media and all over the news and people are disgusted by them aren’t doing the cause of border security any good,” Dillon said at one point, calling the shooting and killing of Minneapolis citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti this month by federal authorities entirely preventable.

Dillon argued most support immigration enforcement, but likely don’t support masked federal agents roaming city streets and targeting illegal immigrants who have worked in the country for years or even decades.

Dillon said:

It’s fundamentally cruel and inhumane, and it doesn’t take into account any specific considerations for people who have been here a long time, for people whose children are citizens and have been here a long time. So when you do these random raids, they provoke a response that is justifiably — you’re going to provoke a lot of anger because this is barbarism.

He blasted Homeland Security and other administration accounts posting “memes” and trolling messages about their mass deportations, calling it “sophomoric behavior” that only invokes more anger from voters, even the ones who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Dillon said:

This also is disgusting to people who, again, many of them would say that with AI coming, with automation coming, with a large number of undocumented people here already think that it’s difficult to imagine how bringing in more people is going to help. And that group of people, they still look at this stuff and go, this stuff is terrible.

Watch above via The Tim Dillon Show.

