The contents of a storage locker used by convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein were revealed in a new, shocking report Wednesday.

The Telegraph reported that they obtained an inventory of one of six storage lockers maintained by Epstein over a 16 year period. Epstein reportedly rented lockers as early as 2003 and up until 2019, both around the time he found himself in legal trouble.

Epstein reportedly hired private detectives to take some of his property and keep them in storage lockers to avoid authorities finding them in a raid around 2005, when Epstein was first being investigated for sex crimes. The billionaire was a convicted sex offender in Florida, and he later died in jail of an apparent suicide while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

According to The Telegraph, Epstein’s Palm Beach storage locker contained “nude photographs, believed to be of Epstein’s victims, as well as dozens of pornographic magazines, VHS tapes and DVDs eroticising teenagers.”

There were also three pages listing out masseuses in Florida, address books, and multiple computers. The items are believed to have been locked up for years. Also inside was an 8mm home video, reportedly with footage of a woman in a shower and another in lingerie.

The full rundown goes in plenty of directions, including 11 boxes containing sex toys, two books about “erotic slavery and domination,” copies of Barely Legal and similar magazine titles, as well as a wide VHS collection including everything from Raging Bull to Rush Hour to multiple volumes of South Park.

“Although copies of two of the computer hard drives were recovered by the FBI years later, it is not known whether any of the material in the lock-up was ever found,” the Telegraph reported, noting that available search warrants suggest the lockers were not raided.

The news of the locker contents and the possibility that some items were not obtained by authorities comes as Attorney General Pam Bondi has insisted that all files related to Epstein have been released, a claim that has drawn bipartisan pushback.

The Department of Justice released multiple waves of files — albeit with plenty of redactions — following congressional votes forcing their release.

