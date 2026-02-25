Trump Pushes ‘RINO’ Purge With Endorsement Spree Against Republicans Who Opposed His Redistricting Plan

President Donald Trump went on a posting spree on Wednesday afternoon, during which he gave his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to six candidates while bashing six other “RINO” — Republican in Name Only — lawmakers that he said are not worthy of MAGA’s support.

The president’s Truth Social barrage was focused on the Indiana State Senate elections, with Trump calling out several politicians who did not support his redistricting plan ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Trump started off with an endorsement of Bluffton City Councilman Blake Fiechter against State Senator Travis Holdman.

The president posted:

[Holdman], for whatever reason, voted against Redistricting in Indiana, in a District that I won by 39 points, which puts the United States Congress in jeopardy. Holdman and his RINO friends made Indiana, a State I love and have been very good to, the only State in the Country that essentially said they don’t care about what happens in the United States Congress. We could have easily picked up two seats in Indiana, so Holdman, an America Last politician, put our Majority in the House of Representatives at risk, thereby putting our Country in a very dangerous position in losing some of the magnificent gains that we have made over the last year, since I assumed the Office of President.

Trump’s next five posts had the same exact wording for the candidates he was against. Here are the other lawmakers he yanked support for: “pathetic” Jim Buck, “ineffective RINO incumbent” Spencer Deery, “No Goode” Greg Goode, “LOSER” Greg Walker, and Eric Bassler, who Trump noted “may not even run again”; if Bassler exits the race, Trump said he was not a fan of “pawn” Krisi Risk, either.

Beyond Fiechter, here are the other candidates he endorsed: “America First Patriot” Tracey Powell, “WINNER” Paula Copenhaver, “Successful Family Farmer” Brenda Wilson, “REAL Republican” Michelle Davis, and Jeff Ellington, who “WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

The endorsements come after the Indiana Senate voted 31-19 against Trump’s redistricting plans in December. Trump threatened immediately after there would be a “MAGA primary” against the Indiana “SUCKERS” who voted against him.

