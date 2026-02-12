New Poll Shows Trump’s Popularity Cratering With Key Demographic Behind His Reelection

President Donald Trump’s standing with young men, a key demographic behind his reelection, has taken a nosedive, according to a recent poll.

The left-leaning group Third Way found Trump with only a 32 percent approval rating among young men 18-29 years old. The poll registered Trump at a 66 percent disapproval rating among young men – a massive 34-point gap.

The number is even more eye-catching when compared to the margin he won the 18-29 year old men by in the 2024 presidential election – a resounding 14 points nationally.

The survey, conducted between December 8th and 22nd late last year, was of 1,462 men registered to vote nationally and carries a 3.6% margin of error.

The poll also asked if the young men felt Trump was “fulfilling his campaign promise to put America first.” 61% of respondents said no, including 25% of the Republicans polled and 64% of the Independents.

The survey also carried some bad news for Vice President JD Vance, with only 26% of respondents saying they would support him for president in 2028. A whopping 55% said they opposed Vance running in 2028, while 17% were unsure.

Third Way’s Lucas Holtz broke down the results further in a polling memo, writing, “These numbers should be nothing but alarming for President Trump and his allies.” Holtz added:

A stunning 68% of Independent young men disapprove of his job performance, along with 27% of Republicans and 23% of Trump voters. Interestingly, 26% of young men who indicated that they would vote for a Republican on the 2026 generic congressional ballot also disapprove of Trump’s performance. And after the president made substantial gains with young men of color in 2024, he now holds a 63% disapproval rating with young Latino men and 79% disapproval with young Black men.

Read the full poll here.

