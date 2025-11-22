‘You Don’t Change The Rules If You Didn’t Win’: John Fetterman Smacks Down James Carville’s Call for Dems to Pack Supreme Court

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said he “strongly” rejects James Carville’s desire to pack the Supreme Court, along with the Democratic political consultant’s push to add two new states to the union and his goal of eliminating the filibuster.

Fetterman pushed back on Carville during an appearance on Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News.

McEnany had Carville on the program on November 15, and he outlined his aforementioned plans, saying that expanding the Supreme Court to 13 members would help “cure” it. Fetterman, after McEnany played a clip of Carville talking about it, said that is what members of a losing political party say when they are out of power.

“Senator Fetterman, is that the agenda for the Democratic party?” McEnany asked.

Fetterman responded:

Yeah, well when I ran for the Senate back in ’21-’22, I rejected those things. I strongly rejected trying to pack the Supreme Court or to change those things. You know, we were — the Democrats — it’s like, you know, you don’t change the rules if you didn’t win. It’s like, win more elections, and then you are able to change those dynamics the way it was designed to be in the Constitution right now. So I strongly reject that.

The senator, a moment later, also weighed in on the House of Representatives passing a bill that condemns the “horrors of socialism” this past week. Fetterman said he would sign a similar bill if it entered the Senate, saying that he has talked to plenty of people who have escaped from socialist countries and “100%” hated it.

“They say it’s a disaster, and they can’t believe America’s even having this conversation,” Fetterman said.

His comments come a day after President Donald Trump welcomed Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist who will be New York City’s next mayor, to the White House.

Fetterman — who still had a few visible scrapes on his face from a recent fall that sent him to the hospital — has been appearing more frequently on Fox News. He was on the channel a few weeks back and said “no one really knows” who is currently leading the Democratic Party.

Watch above via Fox News.