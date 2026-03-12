‘You’re Trying to Bait Me!’ GOP Pollster Laughs Off Idea MAGA Doesn’t Back Trump in Iran

CNN’s Kasie Hunt presented Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson with a quote by a former Trump staffer claiming social media was more accurate at predicting American support for the Iran war than traditional polls.

Hunt played a clip of former White House staffer Caroline Sunshine on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“Social media is a more accurate representation of public sentiment,” Sunshine said. “You can track it in real time versus polling. So this idea that 90% of the coalition supports [the war] just quite literally isn’t possible. When you look at the wide swath of people — independents, moderates Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan, young men — who all joined President Trump’s coalition specifically because they were really excited about the promise of no new wars.”

“So, she claimed social media’s more accurate than—”

“Yeah, that was bait! You’re trying to bait me. I see what’s going on here,” Anderson said with a chuckle.

“But no, I would like to know what you are actually seeing in your numbers about how Americans are feeling about this and what you think the real sense is,” Hunt said.

“There is no doubt that there is a swath of the American public that is a typically younger piece of the puzzle that is very skeptical of the American projection of power abroad,” Anderson said, continuing:

Younger Republicans tend to look more askance at it. They don’t remember the Cold War. They don’t think as highly of what America could do abroad. But we’re talking about a difference between 80% and 90% support among Republicans. It’s very small differences here, because by and large, Donald Trump still has an awful lot of sway with his base. I think if it was anybody but Donald Trump pursuing this, there would be a lot more sort of backlash among those young Republicans saying, “Yeah, I don’t know about this.” But right now, how you feel about Donald Trump basically dictates how you respond to a poll about this war.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

