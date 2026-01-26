‘You’ve Blamed People Who Have Not Shot People!’ CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin Takes On Sean Duffy Over ICE Tactics

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin grappled with Sean Duffy Monday after the Transportation secretary blamed the violence in Minneapolis on former President Joe Biden and Gov. Tim Walz (D).

“Mr. Secretary, do you think that there’s any responsibility among the ICE officers, though, to be able to deal with these things in a way that does not end in tragic death?” Sorkin began. “I mean, I do think that, you know, you blamed Tim Walz, you blamed Biden, you blamed lots of people that have not shot people! You go back and look at what’s happened in Minnesota over the years —”

“Hold on a second,” Duffy interrupted.

DUFFY: You’re talking about shooting people. I mean, you had a woman who was using her car to ram ICE vehicles as they were in a legitimate operation. SORKIN: For whatever, look — DUFFY: But you start — We have an officer who had his finger bit off. You have officers who are trying to do their job and they’re getting rammed and pinned in by other vehicles. This gets to be very, very dangerous — SORKIN: Mr. secretary, you look at some of those videos and they’ve become a Rorschach test, and people look at some of those videos, including the police officer who was standing in front of the car, something that everyone has been trained in the military and police not to do, and yet they did. And the question is, should there be accountability? Should there be proper investigations? Should there be investigations that Americans can believe in? And part of what’s happening here is — DUFFY: The president said we should investigate this, and I agree with him. But again, if you come to a protest with a 9-millimeter firearm…You take that 9-millimeter and you start to engage with federal ice officers and then you resist arrest. Listen, I don’t want anyone to die. But also, this becomes very, very dangerous when you start to take protesters and encourage them to interface with ICE officers who are doing their work.

