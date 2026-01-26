Fox News pundit Kennedy placed blame on several different parties in the wake of the Alex Pretti shooting, going so far as to rebuke Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem and top Trump adviser Stephen Miller for causing a “politically disastrous” headache for President Donald Trump.

Kennedy, speaking out on Outnumbered on Monday, first blamed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for encouraging protesters in his state to “take your phone out” and record federal agents as they face off with protesters.

“Unfortunately, that is what got this guy killed was his phone,” she said.

She then brought up the notion of a civil war within the Trump administration, between border czar Tom Homan — who wants to “go into the cities and take out the most hardened criminals” — and Noem and Miller, who “want to deport 80% of the people in this country illegally.”

“That’s a political win for people like Jacob Frey and Tim Walz because they get to say, ‘Look at the gestapo. They are arresting 5-year-olds and gardeners.'”

Read Kennedy’s full remarks below:

The Wall Street Journal” has also, I think they’ve done a good job analyzing the shooting and putting the blame where it needs to go. It’s not just with Tim Walz and his incompetency. Here is a governor that has been fomenting this kind of radical dissent. He is the one that is saying, “Take your phone out,” and unfortunately that is what got this guy killed was his phone. They are listening to that but is also the administration. As we know, as we’ve talked about, there has been a civil war within the administration between people like Tom Homan who want to keep immigration an 80/20 issue, and who want to go into the cities and take out the most hardened criminals, the child rapists, the murderous, the ones in the system that shouldn’t be shielded by someone like Tim Walz who’s desperate to change the narrative. And then you have people like Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller, who want to make this an 80/20 issue in that they want to deport 80% of the people in this country illegally. That’s a political win for people like Jacob Frey and Tim Walz because they get to say, “Look at the gestapo. They are arresting 5-year-old and gardeners” when you should be keeping it to the people that are the most dangerous and put the cities at risk, who would invite cooperation from these ultra blue mayors and governors who at this point, everyone needs to de-escalate it. Everyone needs to offer a little bit of diplomacy because we cannot have this on repeat. It is politically disastrous for the president and also not the kind of civil society we need to live in.

Watch above via Fox News.

