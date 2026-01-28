‘Zero!’ 2028 Dem Hopeful Savages Biden for Failing to Make Americans’ ‘Lives Better

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D), a prospective contender for his party’s presidential nomination in 2028, savaged former President Joe Biden and his team for failing to make Americans’ “lives better” during an episode of the Raging Moderates podcast that dropped on Tuesday.

“I think what folks don’t want is rhetoric. They want specifics. And we’re proud of the fact we’ve got the only growing economy in the northeastern part of the United States. I’ve cut taxes seven times. The indicators in our schools are going up along with our investment. I made a pledge to hire 2,000 more cops and invest in local violence prevention, and violent crime is down 12% across our commonwealth, fatal gun violence down 43%. Those are concrete deliverables,” Shapiro told hosts Jessica Tarlov and Scott Galloway before turning his attention to Biden:

Here’s a contrast. We go out and we do the blocking and tackling of government. I think historically, if I’m being candid, the Biden-Harris administration didn’t provide those specific tangible things that people could see or feel. I’ll give you a very specific concrete example. One of the biggest things holding back our rural communities is a lack of high-speed, affordable internet. Some people call that broadband. I’ve got 246,000 homes and businesses without it. I was incredibly proud of President Biden when they got that infrastructure bill passed to provide the billions of dollars that were needed to plug everybody in, connect everybody in Pennsylvania. And do you know how many people, Scott, this many years later, have been connected to high-speed affordable internet thanks to President Biden’s law in Pennsylvania? Zero. Because the dollars were never driven out. I pride myself on the fact that we went from basically last, to damn near first in permit speed. I pride myself on the fact that we’ve got no backlogs on government processes, and forms, and things like that, which put us in a position where we can actually make investments that turn into concrete things people can see and feel. That is what I think people are yearning for, not just Democrats, but Republicans and independents as well. Concrete actions that make their lives better. And that broadband example is just one where I think there’s a real difference in approach. I’m about concrete, get sh*t done, show your work, and not just talking about it.

Watch above via Raging Moderates on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!