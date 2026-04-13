‘VIBE CHECK’: Politico’s Dasha Burns Shares Memes From WH Insiders Venting Frustration With Trump

Dasha Burns, Politico’s White House bureau chief, posted a lengthy thread on social media on Monday, sharing some of the responses she received from inside the Trump White House as the president received a fierce backlash from posting an image of himself as Jesus while continuing to attack the Pope.

“VIBE CHECK: I asked Trumpworld for memes that illustrate the mood at the White House right now – as the president is blockading the Strait of Hormuz, feuding with Pope Leo and memeing himself as Jesus (or a doctor?),” began Burns in her thread.

The first image, which she noted was from “an admin official’ was of an office worker typing away while his desk was on fire.

From two people close to the White House, sent separately: pic.twitter.com/smwlWpq6y8 — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) April 13, 2026

During a quick press event at the White House on Monday, Trump was asked about the Jesus image, which he has since deleted, and blamed the controversy on the press.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump said. “And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Burns continued her thread with a meme of a dog drinking coffee surrounded by flames and noted it was sent to her “From two people close to the White House, sent separately.”

From a GOP operative close to the White House: pic.twitter.com/18MpwYJbVw — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) April 13, 2026

She shared several more memes illustrating frustration and then one of Trump’s “fight” rallying cry after nearly missing an assassin’s bullet, which she captioned, “And one person close to the White House said this is “what they’d say if you asked” …”

And one person close to the White House said this is “what they’d say if you asked” … pic.twitter.com/J1cwAL4RRw — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) April 13, 2026

White House Spokeswoman Allison Schuster gave Burns a statement on the memes, which read, “No one cares about Politico’s collection of anonymously sourced-memes. The reality is that the entire Trump Administration stands behind the President who is working hard to lower taxes for working families, defend our borders, and make the world safe. Instead of talking to their so-called anonymous sources, Politico should be talking to real Americans who are benefitting from President Trump’s agenda every single day.”

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