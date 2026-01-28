DHS Spox Refuses to Say Alex Pretti Was Not a ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Despite Grilling from Fox Host

Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin refused to back off prior comments by Trump administration officials calling Alex Pretti a “domestic terrorist,” even after repeated questions from Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse who worked for the VA, was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents on Saturday. Shortly afterwards, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called Pretti a “domestic terrorist;” other Trump administration officials also made comments accusing him of “brandishing” his weapon and intending to “kill” or “massacre” federal agents, among other unfounded claims.

Video evidence taken by several bystanders, reviewed in frame-by-frame detail by multiple media outlets, contradicted these claims. During the incident, Pretti was only holding his cell phone, he had a permit to carry his gun, and he never took the gun out. An agent found the gun in its holster while Pretti was being held down by multiple agents, and removed the gun before another agent began firing at Pretti’s back.

Varney interviewed McLaughlin on Wednesday’s episode of Varney & Co. about the ongoing unrest over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota, including the reactions to Pretti’s death. He cued up a video clip of President Donald Trump talking about the investigation into the shooting.

In the clip, a reporter asks the president, “Do you believe Alex Pretti’s death was justified?”

“Well, you know, we’re doing a big investigation,” Trump replied. “I want to see the investigation. I’m gonna be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself.”

“Tricia, is it just the feds investigating, or are you going to bring in local authorities for a full-scale investigation?” Varney asked McLaughlin.

“My understanding is right now Homeland Security investigators are leading this,” said McLaughlin. “FBI is supporting, and then there’s a separate internal review at CPB, as well. But, Stuart, I have to say this is a tragedy. Alex Pretti, his family, are in my prayers, and we want the get answers for him, his family, and for the American people — with utmost transparency.”

“Now, Secretary Noem accused Alex Pretti of being a domestic terrorist,” said Varney. “Is the administration standing by that language?”

“So initial statements were made after reports from CBP on the ground,” replied McLaughlin. “That was a very chaotic scene. We know that our ICE law enforcement are facing rampant violence against them, highly coordinated campaign. So that is why this investigation is so important, so that we can get accurate facts to the American people.”

“Would you use that expression again, ‘domestic terrorist’?” Varney asked.

“I think that we have to really have the investigation be leading the way on this, Stuart,” she said, “And, again, the early statements that were released with us based — was based on a chaotic scene on the ground. We need to have true, accurate information to come to light. And so is, again, homeland security investigators are leading that with the FBI supporting.”

Varney ended the interview there, thanking McLaughlin and moving on to the next segment.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.

