‘When Did Lindsey Graham Become Our President?’ Megyn Kelly Rips Senator for Acting Like Commander-in-Chief, Threatening 4 Countries in 24 Hours

Conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for acting like the president of the United States on Tuesday after he “threatened Lebanon, Cuba, the Saudis, the wider Arab region, and now — checks notes — Spain” all within 24 hours.

Graham attacked Spain during an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity on Monday, declaring, “To our friends in Spain, man, you have lost your way. I don’t want to do business with you anymore. I want our airbases out of Spain.”

The senator’s remarks, along with other comments he made this week attacking several other countries on cable news, puzzled social media users who questioned why Graham was talking like he was the president of the United States.

“When did Lindsay Graham become our president? In the past 24 hours he’s threatened Lebanon, Cuba, the Saudis, the wider Arab region and now – checks notes – Spain,” reacted Kelly.

In another post, she added, “Let’s get real. The problem with Lindsay Graham isn’t (just) that he’s a homicidal maniac, it’s that Trump likes and is listening to him, and Trump’s favorite channel is parading him around like a Hefner bunny in stockings on every show.”

Kelly also tore into Graham on The Megyn Kelly Show, urging President Donald Trump to give his ally “the boot.”

“This guy is a homicidal maniac with a bloodlust that is insatiable,” she said. “He got us into the Iranian war, Lindsey Graham. Now he wants us to get involved in a Lebanese war, which Israel is already starting or involved in, and he wants us to go into Cuba from the sound of it, possibly.”

Kelly questioned, “Is that a boots on the ground situation? I don’t know, but this guy should be nowhere near President Trump. He should not be allowed within 20 feet of the president’s orbit, and the president should make the decision to keep this guy the hell away from him, or at least in his own mind shut down his influence. This is not a force for good in the United States of America.”

Graham threatened Saudi Arabia with “consequences” on Monday should they decide not to join the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran.

The senator also made Saudi Arabia a direct offer, speaking with authority as though he were the president of the United States.

“Here is what I wanna say to Saudi Arabia tonight: I am willing to make a mutual defense agreement with your country to give you protection in perpetuity,” he said. “Under the agreement I have been pushing — and I hope we can continue to talk about — if you are attacked by Iran, we would go to war for you.”

On Monday, Graham also pledged his allegiance to Israel on Fox News, declaring, “I will be with Israel until our dying day,” while on Sunday, he warned Cuba that they would be “next.”

Graham’s pledge of allegiance to Israel received backlash from conservatives on social media, including Daily Wire host Matt Walsh, who reacted, “This is an insane thing for a United States senator to say. Totally indefensible.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) also condemned Graham’s recent remarks, writing, “There are some in the Senate that advocate for war everywhere. Lindsey Graham is one of them. He does NOT tell the President what to do, nor does he control Congress.”

She continued, “I have spoken with the administration a number of times, as well as other members of Congress over the last week or so, and nothing has changed regarding boots on the ground. NO BOOTS on the ground. If Senator Graham wants to go fight in a foreign conflict, let him be the first to volunteer.”

