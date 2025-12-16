Alex Jones Rails Against Anti-Semitic MAGA Influencers As ‘Fake Christian Patriots’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took aim at some of his fellow MAGA influencers over what he sees as their damaging obsession with the Jews and sudden willingness to find common cause with Muslim countries. While Jones didn’t name anyone in particular, he appeared to be taking a swipe at the likes of Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson, the latter of whom recently urged his fans to go visit Qatar — which has long hosted the leaders of Hamas.

Jones even went so far as to label MAGA influencers overly obsessed with “the Jews” as “fake nationalists, fake Christian Patriots.”

“I worry about you guys. It’s not the criticism I care about; it’s about you. I will literally post, ‘Oh, look, Chernobyl is leaking again. We’ve got a problem,’ or, ‘Oh look, it’s like, why are you coming up for Jews?’ Or, ‘Oh man, this hurricane sure devastated this area. Please donate.’ ‘Jews!’” Jones began, adding:

Oh, you know, “Look, the Muslim Brotherhood is celebrating the murder of all these Jews.” “Yeah, why are, why, why do you care about them Jews?” Well, A, I don’t want to kill the Jews, and B, the Muslims want to kill all the Christians, too, you dumbasses. So there’s a lot of right-winger populists—not a lot, but it’s a big minority—that literally love Islam. They all kissy-fishy all over the internet, and they have joint symposiums together, and they talk about the, you know, national white alliance with Islam. You guys are idiots. Absolute. I’m going to explain to you like this, like you’re five years old. You won’t even know what it is, though, you fake nationalist, fake Christian Patriots. If I had a glass of water here and a glass of water right here, and one had a couple tablespoons of arsenic in it, and the other had a couple tablespoons of cyanide in it, and I’m like, “Don’t drink the arsenic and don’t drink the cyanide.” You’re like, “Why are you covering up for the arsenic?” And I’m like— “Here’s the easier one. There’s a box right here and it’s got five or six black widows in it and five or six brown recluses, both deadly, both can kill you. And I don’t want to stick my hand in either box. Can you understand that? Like, I don’t want a heart attack and I also don’t want cancer. It’s like, you understand, right? Like, don’t want to eat dog shit or cat shit. You understand, you can get that in your head. But the Muslims are funding a lot of this Israel obsession that Israel is in total control of everything, including what time you have a bowel movement, to try to take over our populist movements so that we’ll stand down and let them take over. No, you can stand up for sovereignty when Israel tries to push us around, and you can do it to the Muslims too, and they’re out of the globalist left. Look at the universities, look at Soros. Look at it, you idiots! The threat is real. Yeah, Europe’s further down the rat hole than we are, but we’re getting dragged into it too. And there’s not long to turn this around. Good God. But I realize most of you don’t have any depth. All you know is a bunch of anti-Jew terms, and you think that’s the whole universe. It’s not.

Jones’s take stunned many observers on social media, here are a few reactions:

Didn't have "Alex Jones being the voice of reason" on my Bingo card this holiday season, but here we are. https://t.co/zzSe1Sd1T7 — Michelle (@michellepeternp) December 16, 2025

What a character arc https://t.co/x1Rcr77rQw — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) December 16, 2025

Why are the frogs GAY? Don't blame the Jews! No really, don't blame Jews for that shit… or whatever other weird crap your conspiracy theory leads you to believe they're supposedly responsible for! https://t.co/xEFt3K5x0e — Liz Mair (@LizMair) December 16, 2025

He's called this out a couple of times now. https://t.co/OJ7CDiNIRL — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 16, 2025

Of course Jones is nuts, but he makes a solid point here: The radical right allied with Islamists to attack Jews, but those same Islamists are in cahoots with left-wing academia and NGOs. Where does this lead the American right? https://t.co/aINXjZGmBZ — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) December 16, 2025

Interesting analysis here from noted moderate voice of reason, Infowars founder Alex Jones: https://t.co/fEt6uBAR4n — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) December 16, 2025

