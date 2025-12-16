A town hall between CBS Editor in Chief Bari Weiss and Erika Kirk stumbled in the ratings, falling far behind Kirk’s appearances on Fox News.

The heavily-promoted Saturday town hall drew 1.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. That represents an 11% decline for the year-to-date average for that hour of 8 pm EST. It also marked a 41% decline in the key demo of 25-54, bringing in 265,000.

Kirk drew a much bigger crowd when guest-hosting on Fox News’ The Five on Tuesday. That episode drew 3.3 million viewers.

On YouTube, the CBS town hall has drawn 107,000 views, as of Tuesday evening. An extended town hall has also brought in around 80,000 views.

Weiss promised at the end of the town hall that there would be similar events forthcoming. Weiss took over as editor in chief of CBS in October.

“So stay tuned. More town halls, more debates, more talking about the things that matter,” the former New York Times op-ed writer said.

Kirk took part in the town hall just months after the assassination of her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

During the town hall, Erika Kirk called on pundits like Candace Owens to “stop” spreading conspiracy theories about her husband’s killing. The two have since personally met for what both described as a productive conversation.

“Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” Kirk said when asked for a message to conspiracy theorists speaking about her husband’s death.

Kirk also spoke about offering forgiveness to her husband’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson.

“Am I gonna take that moment to say, ‘Rally the troops, burn the city down, march in the streets?'” she said. “Or am I gonna take that moment and unleash something like we talked about, even greater, more powerful and say, ‘It’s a revival.’ And let that unleash, and let the Lord use it in ways that no one else could’ve ever imagined.”