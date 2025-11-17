Barstool Host Who Feuded With Dave Portnoy Announces He’s Taking a Break From Podcast: ‘Been a Really Tough Last Few Months’

Barstool Sports podcast host Kirk Minihane has announced he was temporarily stepping away from his show, hinting that he is dealing with mental health struggles.

Minihane announced his hiatus with a tweet published Saturday night. In it, described the “last few months” as “really tough”:

I’m taking some time off from the show – it’s been a really tough last few months and I need to step away. About as low as I can remember, but I’ll be OK. No idea when I’ll be back. As always, it’s OK to ask for help when you need it, and you’re not alone.

While it was unclear what factors may have contributed to Minihane feeling “low,” he did have an eventful few months leading up to his decision to step away.

Minihane, who hosts The Kirk Minihane Show, found himself at the center of a extensive feud with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy that began with an ugly, on-air screaming match. From there, Minihane repeatedly took shots at his boss, claiming he “owned” him following the viral spat.

Minihane also sharply criticized Portnoy for his defense of the Jimmy Kimmel suspension, calling him and the “extreme right” the “biggest group of p*ssies.”

He also trashed Portnoy’s Fox Sports show Wake Up Barstool for its abysmal ratings.