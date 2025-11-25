‘Sorry You’re at the Kid’s Table’: Pete Hegseth Mocked for Raging at Mark Kelly While His Deputy Brokers Russia-Ukraine Deal

Pipe down, Pete — the adults are talking.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been shredded on social media for dunking on Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) while one of his underlings works to secure an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

It all started on Monday when Hegseth replied to an X post by Kelly, who has been threatened with a court-martial for his participation in a video with other Democrats, telling active duty service members that they don’t have to go along with “illegal orders.”

President Trump has said the video amounted to “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”

“So ‘Captain’ Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline…but you can’t even display your uniform correctly,” Hegseth wrote. “Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection.”

So “Captain” Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline…but you can’t even display your uniform correctly. Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection. https://t.co/rsSyrPcmbg — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 25, 2025

While it does appear Hegseth is correct in his criticism of Kelly’s uniform, many users have questioned if there are more pressing matters for the secretary of defense than rage-tweeting against a decorated Navy veteran and sitting U.S. senator:

The key to understanding these dumb tweets is Army Secretary (and close @JDVance ally) Dan Driscoll was tapped to help lead the Ukraine "peace deal" negotiations, while a cucked @PeteHegseth rage tweets from the Pentagon. Sorry you're at the kid's table, Pete :( https://t.co/IEseuLfb9n — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 25, 2025

The fact that it is Driscoll, the US army secretary, who is doing the Ukraine talks – and not Pete Hegseth, his nominal boss – says a lot about who is up and who is down within the Trump admin — Gideon Rachman (@gideonrachman) November 25, 2025

Hegseth reduced to partisan Twitter spats as his deputy gets the big boy assignment of negotiating with the Russians https://t.co/QnCAVorDd3 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 25, 2025

Split Screen: Army Secretary Dan Driscoll was picked by Trump to negotiate with the Ukrainians and Russians this week, while the Defense Secretary is home threatening a US Senator with a uniform inspection. https://t.co/bE2aNwsk1B — Paul McLeary (@paulmcleary) November 25, 2025

Trump finally has to turn to someone at the Pentagon who know what he’s doing—and Hegseth should read the handwriting on the wall. https://t.co/F9hBNQdvrX — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) November 25, 2025

On the r/Navy community of Reddit, commenters are outraged that Hegseth would stoop so low as to trash a decorated veteran.

“I think I’m going to trust an actual combat vet over a reality TV host,” one user posted.

“Hegseth should be embarrassed to be in the same room with [Kelly],” said another.

The controversy erupts stateside as U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll met with Russian officials for hours in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday during ongoing negotiations to end the nearly four-year conflict, according to the Associated Press.

For the last two weeks, Driscoll has been the point man for talks with Russian officials in the latest bid to secure peace between Vladimir Putin’s regime and Ukraine.

Driscoll was reportedly picked by Trump for the job after some in his administration expressed distrust in Hegseth.

“There’s not a lot of trust in Hegseth to deliver these messages to key leaders,” a person familiar with the situation told Politico. “There is more trust in Dan to do that right now.”