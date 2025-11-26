Bill O’Reilly issued a major “warning” to Republicans following some unfavorable polling that suggests people don’t think they’re doing enough to address affordability.

On his No Spin Zone, O’Reilly reacted to multiple recent polls, including a Marist University survey showing 57% believe lowering prices should be a priority for President Donald Trump’s administration.

“There’s no doubt about it. And President Trump and his administration, if they want to hold the House and Senate next November, they got to get the prices down of insurance, health care, car, house — not that far away on the food. The opposition, of course, is hysterical,” O’Reilly said.

In another Gallup poll, conducted among 20,000 U.S. adults, 90% said Americans pay “too much” for health insurance.

“Boy, oh, boy, Republicans have got to get on it,” O’Reilly said.

The former Fox News host promised to be “ruthless” with Republicans over the next 12 months as they have the “power” and Americans, based on polling, do not feel that affordability issues are being properly addressed. While he acknowledged he “favors” Republicans, he needs to see Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) step up and present a real plan when it comes to bringing down costs, especially for healthcare.

O’Reilly said:

[You’ve] got to get health insurance premiums, Medicaid and Medicare spending under control, and that includes Obamacare. Okay, so I have to cover both parties. I favor the Republican Party now because it upholds traditional values like capitalism, punishing criminals, controlling borders, whereas the Democratic Party does not support that. However, I have to be fair, and I will be. And I’m going to be ruthless in how I cover the next 12 months because the Republicans have power now, but I’m not seeing a healthcare proposal on table of you. So Johnson and Thune, the two big boys in Congress, you better get something going.

Watch above via No Spin Zone.