Joe Scarborough Slams ‘Dopes’ on Rival Cable ‘Networks’ Pushing Trump’s ‘Sedition’ Claim: ‘Acting Like Their Viewers Are Idiots’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough slammed rival cable network hosts as “dopes” for pushing President Donald Trump’s “sedition” accusation against Democrats and treating their viewers like “idiots.”

The attack on coverage and commentary on unnamed “networks” by the MS NOW host comes amid continued fallout after the president raged a video made by six Democratic lawmakers – urging military and intelligence service members to “refuse illegal orders” – was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”

Since the outburst, some conservative pundits and hosts have defended Trump’s response. On Fox News, Hugh Hewitt dismissed the outburst as “classic Donald Trump,” while another network contributor, Trey Gowdy, called the Democrats’ video “dumb” and downplayed the president’s outburst. Elsewhere on the network, regular Andy McCarthy condemned the post.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski began by arguing that it was time for some of the “media people” who “cover Trump in a positive light” and “take his side” on the issue to realize the president “means” what he says and they cannot shrug off his claims as “not really going to happen.”

“So whether it’s tariffs or deportations or retribution, I think we’re at the point now where you can safely say you have, now, evidence that shows when he says something, he means it, and you can’t fall back on that anymore. You have to work with what he says,” she added.

Scarborough then berated the “dopes” on other networks for attacking the Democrats from the video, but “acting as if the word illegal is not in there” – a key point in his continued defense of the lawmakers.

You also have again, you have some of these networks that really are acting like their viewers are idiots, acting like they can’t read the word illegal, acting like they can wish away the word illegal. I’ve just seen dopes go on there and screaming and yelling and waving their arms and acting as if the word illegal is not in there. I saw, unfortunately, I saw a CIA spokesperson do the same thing last night, suggesting or yesterday suggesting that Elissa Slotkin had said the CIA was issuing illegal orders and CIA operatives should ignore them. No, that’s a lie, right? That is a lie. There’s no ambiguity there. That’s not what she said. She said ‘in the future, if you receive illegal orders, you are duty bound by the oath that you have taken not to follow.’ And yet the insulting of these viewers, the insulting of the American people by pretending that the word illegal is not in that Democratic statement, again, it’s just going to end up hurting Republicans in the end. This whole thing, I know it’s shocking to a lot of people, but it just is going to end up helping Mark Kelly, helping these veterans, helping these former CIA analysts. It’s going to help them, and it’s going to end up hurting this Republican party that keeps engaging in political self-harm because they will not stand up and say not only the right thing but the thing that everybody knows in America. Stop playing games, you’re just hurting yourself.

