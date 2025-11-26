Trump Blurts Out Weird New Name For ‘Trump Republicans’ Minutes After New Cognitive Boast

President Donald Trump blurted out a weirdly un-obvious nickname for “Trump Republicans” just minutes after a new rant in which he bragged about his performance on a cognitive assessment.

Trump flew into a rage at New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers over a deep dive profile on aging that analyzed his shrinking schedule, his mystery MRI, “rambling” speeches, and ruminations on “the afterlife.”

In a lengthy rant on Truth Social, Trump bragged that he “aced” a “PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST.”

There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (“That was aced”) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

That test — which Trump falsely equates with an IQ test — is called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which begins, as Trump has noted, with tasks like identifying animal drawings and progresses to a climax of knowing where you are and what day it is.

Less than an hour after that post, Trump sent a baffling post rebranding his supporters in the GOP.

“There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY!). It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???” Trump wrote.

The president’s post appears to coincide with the motorcade trip to his golf course, according to pool reports:

From: S.V. Date

Sent: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 8:51 AM

Subject: Travel pool report 3 — golf The president’s motorcade turned into the driveway for his golf course in West Palm Beach at 0843.

It remains to be seen if either moniker catches on, but prior to his post they were infrequently used on X/Twitter and elsewhere, mainly in a derisive manner and possibly as typos.

There is already a catchier and much more widely used nickname that Trump seems to have snubbed: Trumplicans. Trumpublican and ReTrumplican are other variations that have gained varying degrees of traction.